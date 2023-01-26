Da’ Shaun Harrison spoke on Wednesday afternoon in the Tangeman University Center (TUC) as a part of Body Justice Week with their message of “anti-fatness as anti-Blackness.”
Harrison was invited to the University of Cincinnati (UC) by the Women’s Center as part of Body Justice Week. The LGBTQ Center, Student Government and the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC) helped fund the event, which cost $6,000 altogether including travel expenses and hotel stays for the guests.
Harrison is the author of “Belly of the Beast,” a novel that explores the topic of anti-fatness and anti-Blackness, and won the Lambda Award for Transgender Nonfiction last year. Harrison discussed many central ideas of their novel with students during their address and Q&A session.
Those involved in booking Harrison felt the cost was worthwhile because of how valuable Harrison’s perspective would be. Gabby Nichols, staffer for the LGBTQ Center, is grateful to hear someone address the erasure of “fat, Black, masc., bodies,” a group of people often ignored in discussions of “body positivity.”
Similarly, Amanda Boyd, Programming Assistant at the Women’s Center, believes emphasizing the racial component of anti-fatness is essential. “Anti-Blackness is everywhere,” she said. Some guests were unfamiliar with Harrison’s work but empathized with the subject matter.
“Body positivity is really important,” said Mahni Clark, a first-year graphic design major, referring to how she “had problems,” with her own body image. “Da’ Shaun would be really good at educating on that.”
Harrison touched on each topic during their presentation, an overview of how anti-Black discrimination is entangled with anti-fatness, interspersed with quotations from the essay “Mama’s Baby, Papa’s Maybe” by Hortense Spillers.
Harrison kept it intentionally brief, trying not to take the time that could be spent on the Q&A segment afterward, which, Harrison agrees, was the core of their event. “I don’t want to talk at you for very long,” Harrison stressed, portraying the gathering as a conversation, rather than a speech. “The way forward, if there’s a future to be seen, is together.”
Regardless, Harrison didn’t allow time constraints to dilute their message, which they delivered with self-assuredness and poise. A substantive difference can be found, Harrison argues, between “captive and liberated body positives.”
“A profound analysis is that those who are captive are being rendered unintelligible,” Harrison said, through systemic categorization “that defines what is and isn’t human.”
The common discourse surrounding body positivity removes the question of race entirely, a tendency commented upon by Harrison. “Flesh is the body possibility that discourse, cannot, and will not, acknowledge,” Harrison said, later asking, “What then, is the efficiency of body justice for the Black fat?”
Harrison’s previous statement marked a turning point in their presentation, shifting towards the complicity of society itself in generating white supremacy and anti-fatness, and the necessity of wide-scale revolution to dismantle the pervasive structures of capitalism. “What freedom can there be for us if the world does not burn?”
Harrison asked rhetorically, eventually connecting fatness and Blackness as two ideas utilized by capitalists, for profit. “Fatness,” Harrison said, “as with Blackness, is commonly objectified, marginalized and defined by a libidinal economy.”
Consequently, Harrison thought revolutionary change requires us to “die to this world,” or cast off the comforts of society we hold onto and embrace the fight. Describing the current situation as a “war,” Harrison reiterated that we must be clear “about the stakes of ending violence against the Black fat, and what that looks like.”
Ending on a rallying call, Harrison asked all attendees to dedicate themselves to dismantling not just structural oppression, but the world itself, and building another one. “We have a responsibility to work and labor on behalf of the destruction of the world.”
As their time came to an end, Harrison thanked the audience, and their hosts, for giving them a platform. “I feel very honored to stand in front of you and engage with you all today.”
Alison Wallace, residential advisor on campus, is someone who looks for ways to “improve their community through inclusion.” Wallace was unsure if the revolution Harrison proposes would come to pass, suggesting it would take “longer than we want to get there.” Nevertheless, Wallace remains optimistic, saying “changes are coming.”