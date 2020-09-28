Now that the University of Cincinnati (UC) has fully transitioned from the learning-management system Blackboard to a different learning-management system, Canvas, some students and faculty members are wondering: where is the attendance verification form?
There isn't one, according to Assistant Vice Provost of Enrollment Management David Peterson, who added that the university stopped collecting information from attendance verification indicators in the spring semester of 2017-18.
However, several students recall using the attendance verification indicator in Blackboard, which required they list concepts they hope to learn in each course, as recently as the spring semester of 2019-20.
The indicator remained on Blackboard after the spring semester of 2017-18, and students were still prompted by faculty to fill out the attendance verification form. However, none of the information it collected was utilized for attendance purposes.
When asked if they had announced this change in 2018, Peterson said that UC told its academic departments directly, but not its students.
"It was informed to all the academic departments because [the faculty] had started incorporating it into their syllabi," Peterson said. "We didn't necessarily tell students because students, from our understanding, were only being told by the faculty."
While many faculty members were told about the change, how well the information was disseminated to all staff members — some of which may have been on a sabbatical or working part-time — is unknown, he said. According to Peterson, information about the attendance verification may have also been incorporated into faculty's onboarding materials and wasn't updated.
This left many students and faculty members wondering where the indicator was on Canvas this semester, unaware that the information wasn't required of them and hadn't been for over a year.
According to Peterson, enrollment management requested that the indicator be removed from Blackboard when they stopped using the information it collected.
"Data from Blackboard has been used in response to previous audits by the federal government of UC's financial aid processes," Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Academic Technology Paul Foster said. "While data from the attendance verification assignment may not have been actively used in 2018-2019, we needed to collect and store that data in case UC was audited again."
Students that receive federal aid must prove that they are actively participating in their courses, which was what the attendance verification indicator was meant to do. If proof is not given, students must pay a percentage of those awarded funds back to the federal or state programs. They also may have their eligibility for future financial aid affected.
The indicator was used for two years before it was determined that filling out the form did not meet the federal government's active participation guidelines.
According to Peterson, since the indicator was removed, the university has verified attendance through grades and the last date of attendance as reported by faculty.