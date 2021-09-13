Paris. For decades the city has been a social hub for artists of all mediums. There is something in the air that beckons generation after generation of artists to come learn of its bohème life view. For third-year ballet and French dual-major Rebekah Docea, Paris has been the goal for years. After being set back several times because of COVID-19 complications, Docea has finally achieved her dream of studying her passions in the city of lights.
“At first, I didn’t want to get too ahead of myself because things were so up in the air with the COVID-19 global pandemic, as soon as the dates were confirmed though, I was ecstatic,” said Docea. “Every time I thought about living in Paris for four months, I would jump up and down and dance around the room because I simply couldn’t contain my excitement!”
The weeks leading up to her flight were filled with a different emotion every minute. Docea said she kept flipping back and forth from nausea to being simply overjoyed. Choosing to study in Paris was an easy choice for Docea, who is a self-proclaimed “francophile.”
“It has been my dream for many years now to study abroad in Paris; this dream has been in the works ever since I was 14,” said Docea. “The media always portray Paris as this glamorous city and now that I live here I can say with all honesty that it’s true, seeing the Tour Eiffel all sparkly and lit up at night for the first time was magic.”
Working towards this dream required extensive planning by Docea. She’s been studying the language since middle school, as practice for her move this summer she re-read the “Harry Potter” series in French.
“Fun fact, the French word for wand is baguette!” shared Docea.
By day, Docea spends her time in the dance studios, learning the rigorous and particular techniques of French ballet. By night, she spends her time exploring everything the city has to offer.
Finding a program to fit her needs was a bit of a challenge, though. Not only did she need a program that would assist her academic needs, but also one that would provide the level of technique needed for her dancing ability. Eventually, Docea found a program with the perfect blend of both.
“I have daily ballet and contemporary classes as well as other dance electives and academics scattered here and there, this semester I’m taking pas de deux and an improvisation class,” said Docea.
When not in class or exploring, Docea resides in a foyer, which is essentially a French dorm. She remarks that for the most part her rooming experience is similar to that of your typical college dorm, except for the nightly four-course dinners and the fact that toilets are kept separate from the sinks and showers.
“The French people think it is very disgusting that Americans keep their toilets in the same room as their baths and showers!” said Docea.
Docea’s roommate is a girl named Sara from the south of France that she has become quick friends with. She has been able to take the next steps of mastering her skill with the French language.
“Quickly I realized how nice the people are here in Paris – sure Parisians have a reputation for being rude, but honestly everyone I’ve met has been so genuinely kind and helpful,” said Docea.
In learning to embrace her new lifestyle, Docea has also had to learn to embrace a new dance style. She shares that the biggest culture shock for her was not the language, the food, or the city itself, but the dynamics of her dance classes.
“In the United States, all dancers know how important it is to learn every style of dance possible so as to have a broad range of repertoire,” said Docea. “This is not the case in France, here it is expected that you practice only one style and perfect it.”
Even though Docea has experience with the dancing styles of the Royal Academy of Dance and the Graham dancing techniques, she quickly discovered her dance teachers expected uniformity and perfection. She said the United States places much more emphasis on the individuality of dancers and being able to make the moves your own. Learning to adjust the dancing styles she’s performed for years has been a challenge, but she knows it will make her a stronger dancer in the end.
“As far as dance goes, there are so many different styles and techniques and the more you can add to your toolbelt, the better,” said Docea. “My after-university goal is to dance professionally with a ballet company, preferably in a French-speaking country, and I definitely think that my time abroad will help me to achieve this goal.”
Along with the strict technique and skill Docea is gaining, she feels her artistry as a dancer blossoming in the city.
“I am so inspired by this city, it’s no wonder why so many artists flock to Paris. I am absolutely in love with Parisian architecture,” said Docea. “All the small twisting roads, apartment complexes with a variety of different sized balconies, lack of chain restaurants, and cobble-stoned streets all add to the charm of Paris.”
On weekends, Docea takes advantage of free student admissions to the museums, including the Musée de l’orangerie, Musée d’Orsay and the Louvre. Her academic program offers planned trips to other landmarks of France, such as the Château de Chantilly. Perhaps one of her favorite parts of being in Paris though, is the food. Docea eagerly confirmed that Parisian food is everything it's worked up to be.
“One weekend I went to the Catacombes de Paris with some friends and then afterwards we grabbed lunch at a little boulangerie where I bought a croque-monsieur, a staple of French cuisine,” said Docea. “It’s no surprise that the food here is incredible, so I’ve really enjoyed trying out different cafés, brasseries, boulangeries, marchés, and restaurants.”
Her favorite meals so far were from a little crêpe stand not too far from the Notre Dame Cathedral. She’s also found a love for Paris’ cheese.
“As a born and raised Wisconsinite, it pains me to say that the cheese here in France is superior to any cheese I’ve ever tried,” said Docea.
Docea has boundless activities planned for the remainder of her time in the city. She plans to make the most of her dream experience; her list of what she would like to do and see seems nearly endless. She knows that the experience will not only help her grow as an artist, but more importantly as a person.
“I learned to step out of my comfort zone and embrace the language,” said Docea. “I highly recommend a semester abroad to anyone, even those who aren’t specializing in international studies, because there is so much to be learned from stepping outside your bubble and experiencing a brand-new culture. It’s so exciting to see the endless possibilities that the future holds.”