After details surfaced of an incident in which a student organization at the University of Cincinnati (UC) became a target of racist language, the university’s African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC) is shedding light on a similar incident that happened just two months prior.
The incident occurred during a Dec. 9 event, AACRC Program Coordinator Eric Watford told The News Record in an emailed statement.
“At a point where the conversation was flowing freely and effectively, music started, and an unclothed individual appeared on the screen and began dancing provocatively,” Watford said. “Soon after, other faces appeared, and myriads of hate speech accompanied a barrage of written and racial slurs along with cussing and name calling.”
This preceded an incident that occurred during a panel organized by the United Asian Advocates consisting of eight Asian leaders from fields including medicine, music, technology, teaching, art and writing.
Aashka Raval, a third-year student and the organization’s co-president, said around 50 people were attending the Feb. 23 event, when about 45 minutes into the meeting two people joined and began yelling racist language.
“It wasn't even just anti-Asian, it was anti-Semitic, anti-Black. Just awful words,” she said.
While the student organization was eventually able to expel the intruders and continue with their program, the barrage of hate speech hurled at the AACRC was arguably more disruptive.
“Their actions took over our chat and our screen and eventually forced us to shut down the program,” Watford said, adding the program was rescheduled for Dec. 16 and held without any interruptions.
For future programs, Watford said, the AACRC has started using secured links and requiring registration for attendees; controlling who enters by verifying emails and using a waiting room for attendees; participants will be given a separate link that they are asked not to share and links are no longer put on social media or fliers.
United Asian Advocates, however, is taking extra steps to identify those responsible for the February “zoombombing.”
In response, the organization plans to work with Zoom to obtain the email addresses and phone numbers of all those who joined the event to track down who the intruders were, Raval said.
While it’s currently unknown whether it was UC students who were responsible, it seems likely given the event was largely marketed to the campus community.
“I do not want to believe personally, that they were UC students, because if I believe that then I also have to believe that I go [to] a campus where there's so much hate,” Raval said. “But having said that, we were intentional with our marketing.”
The university recognizes harassment and discrimination as a violation of the student code of conduct, which states punishments can include sanction or “removal from activities, courses, residence hall or the university,” following a hearing.
The organization has also released a list of six demands for the university administration.
Those demands include having UC President Neville Pinto release a statement denouncing racism and xenophobia targeting Asian-identifying students and creating a university-wide bias reporting tool that’s moderated by the Office of Equity and Inclusion.
“The treatment of marginalized populations in this country is echoed in our own university and it is time to change,” the organization said in a statement released March 10. “We must challenge the prejudices in our institutions and within our own lives.”