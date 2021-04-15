A Troubling Trend: As on-campus rape reports rise, UC continues to issue few alerts

For many students attending the University of Cincinnati (UC), the residence halls represent their first taste of independence. Students are no longer under the watchful eyes of their parents and have their own space to turn into a temporary home.
Residence halls boast community and promote that "authentic" college experience many students seek. They are meant to be a safe place for students to grow into adulthood. According to the UC's housing website, on-campus housing is devoted to creating a space that is "enjoyable, safe and creates lifelong memories."
On Sept. 4, 2018, students were beginning their second week of classes and settling into the new normal of college. However, this wasn't the case for everyone. That same day, a rape was reported in Daniels Hall to UC officials. However, officials did not issue an alert notifying students about the reported rape.
The federal Clery Act requires universities to issue an immediate warning regarding any serious or ongoing threat to the campus community.
What happened on Sept. 4 is not unusual.
Federal records show 24 on-campus rapes were reported to UC officials in 2018 and 2019, but the Department of Public Safety issued five crime alerts – just 21% of all reported rapes for both years.
Three of these rapes were reported at Daniels Hall, but records obtained by The News Record under the federal Freedom of Information Act show UC officials did not issue a single crime alert. This was the highest number of reported rapes at a residence hall in 2018 and 2019 for which no alerts were issued, records show.
Universities interpret the Clery Act in different ways. The Ohio State University issues warnings for every reported sexual assault, according to OSU Police Chief Paul Denton. Some schools will issue an alert for a reported rape up to two weeks after it took place.
According to the website for UC Public Safety, the university’s police chief or their “designee” are responsible for determining what qualifies as an ongoing threat to campus.
TNR asked Director of Public Safety and Police Chief James Whalen in writing to explain his criteria for issuing an alert when an on-campus rape is reported. He declined to do so.
"UC tries to hide these things"
Korinne Bailey, a third-year public relations student, said UC's lack of transparency about on-campus rape reports is disturbing.
"I feel like UC tries to hide these things as much as they can," she said. "It does upset me. As a student, especially living on campus from fall 2018 to spring 2019, that is something I would want to know for my safety. It's upsetting."
Grace Cunningham, who was raped during her sophomore year at UC in 2015, said the lack of action from UC is nothing new, "UC is very selective in the alerts they send out, their approach to sexual violence is this realm of the less we talk about it, the less likely people think it's a problem," she said.
"Why are they hiding this?" said Cunningham. "At the end of the day, UC does not give a f--k because they feel like they don't have to."
UC officials – Including President Neville Pinto, Whalen and Clery Compliance Coordinator Nicole Smith – declined to be interviewed for this story despite repeated phone and email requests over several weeks. Whalen’s office said he would only respond to written questions. TNR submitted more than a dozen. Whalen provided few answers.
UC's troubling trend
Students and advocates for sexual assault survivors said the fact that UC officials repeatedly chose not to alert students when rapes were reported on campus is particularly troubling for two reasons.
First, on-campus rapes, particularly those reported in residence halls, have increased significantly in the past year. UC records show that in 2019, 14 rapes were reported in residence halls—double the number in 2018.
Second, the fact that UC officials often chose not to notify students when rapes were reported on campus in 2018 and 2019 mirrors a trend – one that's been well-publicized on the UC campus.
A 2019 story in The News Record said 33 on-campus rapes were reported to UC officials between 2014 and 2017, but they issued just seven crime alerts. This represents 21% of all reported rapes – the same percentage seen in 2018 and 2019.
Fifth-year information systems and economics student Evan Vujcec said UC officials do not issue alerts students when rapes are reported because they are worried about the school's image.
"It's pretty ridiculous but not exactly surprising," said Vujcec. "They don't want the school to be perceived poorly, making parents think twice before sending their kids to UC."
Traumatized by rape and UC's response
As a sophomore at UC in 2015, Cunningham was robbed and raped in her off-campus apartment.
"It was traumatic for me in every sense," said Cunningham. "Afterwards, it became clear to me that the message UC is sending is they don't take sexual violence seriously, and they don't even do the bare minimum to respond."
UC did not issue a crime alert about her rape, although Cunningham said that a month earlier, the university issued an alert for a rape that had happened near her front lawn.
The U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation of UC in 2016 after receiving complaints the university had mishandled Title IX allegations and that a "sexually hostile environment" existed on campus. What happened as a result of the investigation is unclear because the Education Department does not release the findings of its Title IX investigations.
After her assault, Cunningham said she was then subjected to the additional trauma of attempting to prosecute her rapist using the criminal justice system and trying to rely on support from UC's Title IX office. She said both failed her as a survivor of rape.
"UC lied to me to my face about my rights under Title IX and what they could or could not do for me," said Cunningham. "In a way, it was retraumatizing all over again; I'm still five years later dealing with PTSD from my initial rape and from UC's handling of it as well."
Matthew Olovson, currently serving as UC's interim Title IX coordinator, declined to be interviewed despite multiple requests.
After meeting another UC student who'd survived a sexual assault, Cunningham decided to form Students for Survivors, a support group dedicated to providing survivors of sexual assault at UC with the resources they needed. Cunningham said she felt compelled to create this group after the failure of UC's Title IX office to help her.
"You experience this very invasive trauma, and we turn to the university trying to get support, and it feels like the university just says well, actually your trauma doesn't matter," said Cunningham. "Reaching out is hard, and you're met with this system that doesn't care."
Protecting rape culture
The University of Cincinnati has not had a full-time Title IX coordinator since UC officials forced Andrea Goldblum to resign in March 2019.
Two months later, Goldblum filed a federal lawsuit that said she was forced to resign after she began investigating whether UC officials knew William Houston, a registered sex offender, had been convicted of gross sexual imposition before admitting him as a student and later honored him for overcoming his "immaturity" and graduating.
Cunningham was devastated when she learned UC's College of Arts & Sciences had awarded Houston its prestigious Triumph Cord. As she told Insider Higher Ed in 2019, "They awarded a rapist for overcoming struggle. It spoke to survivors' experience on this campus."
Cunningham served on the board of students who initially offered feedback when Goldblum was hired. Cunningham said she and other students had high hopes for Goldblum.
Cunningham told The News Record that UC's continued lack of alerts when rapes are reported shows little has changed.
"At the end of the day, what this is playing into is rape culture," said Cunningham. "If the university can't even let students know when a rape happens on campus, it shows very clearly they aren't prepared to help survivors."