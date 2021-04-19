'A conversation that never ends’: Despite commitment to diversity, UC increases white faculty

In recent years, officials at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have increasingly emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion on campus.
On June 3, 2020, nine days after the death of George Floyd, UC President Neville Pinto released an open letter promising a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion. “As an institution of higher learning, we must answer the call for a higher contribution to society during these difficult and defining times in our nation’s history,” he said.
The university has initiated several campaigns designed to create a more diverse campus, including allocating $40 million in 2015 to a strategic hiring opportunity program committed to diversifying faculty.
However, an investigation by The News Record (TNR) reveals that over the past five years, faculty at UC has become increasingly white, university records show.
In 2015, white employees represented 66.2% of UC’s full-time faculty, records show. In 2019, the faculty was 76.3% white – an increase of more than 10 percent.
During these same years, minority faculty have made minimal gains, according to records.
In 2015, UC’s full-time faculty was 3.8% Black and 2% Hispanic. In 2019, it was 4.9% Black and 2.9% Hispanic.
‘Black faculty have issues with racism and discrimination’
Dr. Littisha Bates, chosen in 2020 as the first-ever associate dean for Inclusive Excellence and Community Partnerships in UC’s College of Arts and Sciences, said recruiting Black faculty members to come to UC has been “somewhat easy.” The problem, she told TNR, has been retaining them.
“Black faculty feel undervalued,” said Bates, an associate professor of sociology. “They feel underutilized in some cases. And some places in our university don’t have the best climate, and so Black faculty have issues with racism and discrimination.”
During the week of March 15, TNR emailed and called the office of Dr. Bleuzette Marshall, vice president of UC’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Community Impact, to request an interview.
In a March 21 email, Marshall said she was not available for an interview until late April and added, “If you have a pressing deadline, please forward the questions to me and I’ll prepare a response for you.”
TNR submitted the written questions on March 26. Marshall did not respond.
On March 16, TNR began calling and emailing Pinto’s office requesting an interview. Executive Assistant Lawrence Lampe initially said he would talk to the president about arranging an interview.
After not hearing back by the end of the week, TNR reached out to Pinto and his office on March 19 to request an interview again. Lampe responded the same day in an email, saying if TNR could provide more information on the topic of the interview, they would “work diligently to meet your request.”
TNR provided more information. Lampe did not respond.
On March 21, M.B. Reilly, UC’s executive director of public relations, sent an email asking TNR to submit written questions to her.
“It is standard for the many journalism students fulfilling class assignments and/or writing for TNR (usually several per week) to forward specific questions to me, and I'm happy to see if current faculty, staff or leadership are able to address,” wrote Reilly.
On March 25 and March 29, TNR emailed Reilly requesting to interview President Pinto directly. Reilly did not respond.
‘A purposeful choice’
Ngoki Thuranira, a Black woman and former UC student, recalled that after a white UC police officer fatally shot Samuel DuBose, a Black man, during a traffic stop in 2015, officials pledged to address systemic racism on campus; a vow Pinto reaffirmed last year.
Thuranira, who graduated with a degree in journalism from UC in 2020, said the actions of UC officials tell a different story.
“I genuinely believe that everything UC has done in the last few years has just been to say, when it comes down to it – all of these initiatives, meetings, town halls – have just been to start a conversation that never ends up being finished,” she said.
Thuranira said the failure of UC officials to hire more minority faculty members is deliberate.
“I definitely believe that it is a purposeful choice [by UC] to not hire more faculty members who are Black or of color,” she said. “They do have power to hire more, but they decide not to.”
“Overt racism may be more subtle” for Latino faculty members
Dr. Flavia Bastos, a distinguished research professor in visual arts education in UC’s School of Art and a Latina woman, echoed many of Bates’s concerns regarding discrimination experienced by the University’s Black faculty members.
Bastos said because Latino faculty members encompass many racial identities, “overt racism may be more subtle” at UC. She said universities often are unwelcoming for minority faculty members.
“I think academia, in general, is just not very receptive to difference,” she said.
Rejecting a Black tenure-track applicant because of ‘the candidate’s race’
According to a federal lawsuit filed in November 2020 by Sourushe Zandvakili – a professor and former head of UC’s Department of Economics – racial discrimination in the Lindner College of Business allegedly prevented a qualified Black woman from landing a tenure-track job and ultimately prompted her to leave UC.
In 2011, the economics department sought to fill two tenure-track assistant professor positions. According to the complaint, Zandvakili initially offered the positions – with a starting salary of $100,000 – to two white men; after one accepted and the other did not, one position was advertised again.
Shortly after, Zandvakili told then-Lindner Dean David Szymanski he had found a qualified female candidate, and Szymanski told him to make a verbal offer at a $100,000 salary, according to the lawsuit.
However, the complaint alleges that when Szymanski met the female candidate and discovered she was Black, he then told Zandvakili to withdraw the offer, claiming UC “no longer had the money.” Zandvakili said he “believed the cause for concern was the candidate’s race,” the lawsuit states.
Szymanski later agreed to hire the Black woman, who is not named in the lawsuit, but only in a non-tenure-track position at a salary of $85,000, and Zandvakili had to find half of the funding for her salary outside the College of Business, according to the complaint.
When the Black woman applied for a tenure-track opening in 2013, she was not interviewed, the lawsuit states. According to Zandvakili, “the candidates that were selected for an interview were not as qualified” and that he believed she was not considered because she was Black.
The complaint says the Black faculty member resigned in 2019 because she “perceived she would not have promotional opportunities due to her race.”
In the lawsuit, Zandvakili – an Iranian-born, naturalized U.S. citizen – said Szymanski, now the president of the University of North Florida, and other UC officials denied him equal opportunities for promotion and pay as his American-born counterparts because of his heritage.
Most of the allegations outlined in Zandvakili’s complaint were denied by the university.
According to court documents obtained by TNR, in their response, attorneys for the university argue UC officials “did not violate any constitutional rights, but to the extent they did, [officials’] actions were taken in good faith, were objectively reasonable and any alleged constitutional rights were not clearly established.”
Number of Black undergraduates declining
Thuranira recalled that in 2015 the Irate 8, a student group formed by activists after the death of DuBose, called for an increase in Black student representation as part of their open-letter demands for UC.
The Irate 8’s letter demands that UC “doubles the amount of Black students on main campus over the next [three] years, starting today, October 14, 2015.”
Instead, the number and percentage of Black undergraduates at UC’s main Clifton campus dropped – from 1,877 (7.3 percent) in 2016 to 1,853 (6.5 percent) in 2020, records show.
“And now, it’s even lower when it comes to faculty,” Thuranira said.
Thuranira said she believes her experience at UC, as well as the experiences of other students of color, would have been better if minority faculty “were given the opportunity to speak on sensitive topics,” especially race.
Thuranira said one of her former professors, a Black woman, illustrates the difficulty minority faculty members face when they discuss race in the classroom.
“I had gone to Rate My Professors to check her out. She was one of my favorite professors throughout undergrad. She’s super knowledgeable, intelligent [and] she does bring up these tough conversations,” said Thuranira. “Her class had a lot of white students, of course. And her reviews – a lot of the negative ones – were focused on how she would bring up conversations around race.”
Thuranira believes white faculty members can play a key role in changing this: “I think if our white faculty was willing to bring up these conversations, then it wouldn’t be so shocking when a Black woman does. And it wouldn’t be seen as a negative thing.”
A diverse faculty benefits everyone
Bastos is convinced that a diverse faculty benefits both white and minority students.
“We are not going to be able to envision a diverse society if we don’t have conversations across difference. So we need those bodies, those minds, those souls, to inhabit the walls of our University,” said Bastos. “We need those perspectives. It’s color, it’s gender orientation, it’s ability, it’s native perspectives. I mean, it’s much more than Black, Latino, and Asian. It’s a real plurality of experiences.”