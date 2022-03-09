At any time in the year skaters of all kinds can be found around on campus at the University of Cincinnati (UC), behind buildings, between alleyways, in garages and, of course, in the UC commons. For many students, skating extends beyond just a hobby or physical activity. The connection goes into a deeply rich subculture that celebrates the community and art of skating. Whether you are a beginner or a long time pro, the skaters at UC want you to know there is a space for you to get out on campus and skate.
Kate Priebe, a communication design student, has been skating since they were 15-years-old. For them skating is a way of getting around campus and getting to connect with other skaters.
“I feel like [the University of Cincinnati] definitely has a skate culture and that's super cool,” said Priebe. “I’d say there are a lot of parts that are really nice areas to skate, and I love seeing the skaters doing tricks by On the Green.”
This area by On the Green, Sigma Sigma Commons, is lovingly referred to as “Ligma” commons by some skaters according Geoff Cochran, a fourth-year interdisciplinary student.
Cochran has been skating since he was six years old, he has seen his share of skating communities and sites. What makes skating at UC special is the unique opportunity to connect with classmates and other students in a way he normally wouldn’t get to in a classroom.
“It's just a super great way to connect with people and meet people, skating allows you to make friends with people in a super casual way because you have this thing in common and you can spend time doing this thing together,” said Cochran. “You know, if you're lonely, you don't speak up in class, but like you skate, and you see this person at the skate spot every day, they're gonna talk to you, you're gonna strike up conversation and probably become friends.”
It’s a chaotically fun community to be a part. There is always a new trick being landed by someone or a new spot being created. However not everyone on campus is always a fan of these skaters. Cochran recalls a memory involving a UC officer getting upset over Cochran and a friend skating.
The duo says they were threatened with arrest for skating on campus, despite their actions showing no signs of damage to the property around them.
“He was like, ready to put us in handcuffs over like skating,” said Cochran.
While not every skating trip is going to have these high intensity conflict moments it does make for an interesting time.
While the community around skating bonds over a shared interest, it itself is not perfect. Like any social groups there exist inherent problems around the fact that the sport is so male dominated at times. Priebe recalls several experiences where she has felt frustrated or uncomfortable by the actions of men, who were also skating.
“The experience of being a female skater versus being a male skater on campus is extremely different, there have been a few times where I have gotten yelled at by groups of male skaters to do tricks when I was just trying to get from point a to point b,” said Priebe. “It's kind of disorienting to have anything shouted at you when you're just trying to skate.”
It can be difficult for Priebe to get in the practice she wants to improve her own skating. Sometimes she finds herself intentionally avoiding crowded, popular skate areas in order to focus on her own technique.
“Most times I end up skating in parking garages or areas that aren't populated by a bunch of people because I don't want people staring at me or bothering me,” said Priebe. “I just feel like people are paying attention to you so much more when you're a woman on a board and having so many eyes on you can feel like a lot of pressure.”
Like any other subculture community, awareness and accountability of the culture created is on the minds of many individuals as they try and navigate how to make the space better.
“You know, obviously it could always be better, it’s definitely not perfect,” said Cochran. “But the cool thing about skating is it's cool people, there's always jerks in every scene but [for] most people the thing that you have in common is the skateboard.”
Priebe notes that not every experience has been awful, but mostly she would like to be treated like everyone else who skates.
“There have also been times that I've [had nice things] shouted at, like one time I was skating past a group of men and one of them yelled ‘damn they're going’ and that felt endearing,” said Priebe. “But still it's kind of disorienting to have anything shouted at you when you're just trying to skate.”
Priebe urges people to not be afraid to take up space and skate though. Everyone at UC is encouraged to get out there and try it. Cochran thinks the one word he would use to describe the scene at UC is ‘swaggy,’ encapsulating the vibe of the carefree and fun attitude of the group.
“You don’t need anyone’s permission to go skating, I feel like people are so hesitant to start skating because they're afraid they'll look bad, but once you get over that fear you'll have so much more fun,” said Priebe. “And it's okay to be unstable at first, you're learning.”
Cochran advises any UC student wanting to get involved in skating more to check out local skate shops such as Blacklistwhich just opened a new Cincinnati location. Putting yourself out there can be intimidating but opening yourself up to the rewards of skating can create lifelong friendships and connections.