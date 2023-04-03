Most readers won't recognize the name Senate Bill (SB) 83, but this piece of legislation – first introduced by Republican Ohio state Senator Jerry Cirino, chair of the Workforce & Higher Education Committee – would irrevocably change Ohio's education system.
Known as the "Ohio Education Enhancement Act," the bill would place new limits on the state's academic institutions. Most notably, it prohibits all public employees from striking, including "employees of any state institution of higher education."
Besides eliminating strikes as an opportunity for public workers, SB 83 also bans colleges from "engaging in or abetting activities such as boycotts, disinvestments, or sanctions" and asks them to "not endorse, oppose, comment, or take action, as an institution, on the public policy controversies of the day."
The bill also removes any "mandatory programs or training courses regarding diversity, equity, or inclusion," among other things.
Each topic, individually, has appeared in other legislation throughout the United States. What separates SB 83 from the rest, however, is the compacting of these issues into one policy. As University of Cincinnati (UC) political science professor David Niven said in an interview with WCPO, "This is everything in one bill."
Stephen Mockabee, director of communications and political engagement for the American Association of University Professors at UC, described the bill as "devastating to higher education in Ohio." Namely, Mockabee felt the strike provision would severely reduce the power of faculty members.
"The right to strike is critical to the balancing of economic power between workers and employers," Mockabee said, "especially those as large as many of Ohio's public universities, which are often the largest employers in their base cities."
If strikes were banned, Mockabee argued, "collective bargaining is reduced to collective begging," and "the power of faculty unions and the voice of faculty, in general, would be diminished."
Likewise, because of the bill's section hindering colleges from taking action on "public policy controversies," Mockabee said the provision, "as worded," would "restrict universities from lobbying the statehouse, and the university's government relations department would have to be closed." Mockabee also noted how the bill influences faculty curriculum expectations.
Ostensibly, the law tries to broaden students' horizons and acquaint them with many perspectives. "But the problem is that some of these matters, most notably climate change, are not at all controversial in the academic disciplines that study them," Mockabee said. "So to present ‘both sides’ as equally valid would actually be lying to our students."
Nickie Antonio shares Mockabee's sentiments. Antonio is the Senate minority leader for the Ohio Democratic Party, assuming the role in February.
While she and her colleagues "support freedom of speech," they believe "this bill would not hold up the principles of free speech," instead portraying SB 83 as a "legislative takeover of Ohio universities" that may cause a "chilling effect" for faculty and students alike, if instituted.
Rather than allowing for a diversity of thought, Antonio decried SB83 for the "muzzling of discussions" and "prohibiting political discussions from happening.
To address the bill's flaws, Antonio said that Democrats were "having conversations" with representatives from colleges throughout the state and gathering labor delegates to come and testify before the Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee.
SB 83 is just one of many bills targeting academia produced by statehouses in recent years. According to an analysis by PEN America, 137 "gag order" bills were introduced in 36 states last year, an upsurge of 250% compared to 2021. Increasingly, those laws specify that teaching information about LGBTQ identities is the reason for their creation.
Of the gag order laws introduced last year, 22 referenced the LGBTQ community. The section dedicated to labor rights is also not unfamiliar to the Buckeye State. SB 5, introduced in 2011, is like SB83, which banned public employees from striking and prevented collective bargaining for pensions or wages. Though approved by the statehouse and signed by Governor John Kasich, the bill was defeated in a ballot referendum, with Ohioans voting 61% to 35% for its repeal.
Mockabee expects a similar backlash to SB 83 is passed. "I think it is likely that the bill's limits on free speech by faculty and students would be found unconstitutional," Mockabee said.
Until then, Mockabee and his colleagues in AAUP are trying to generate publicity for their cause by "doing dozens of media appearances and interviews around the state." Yet the first step, in Mockabee's view, is simply reaching out to the lawmakers themselves. "We are calling on union members to contact state legislators and urge them to oppose SB 83."
No one from Cirino's office responded to requests for comment. Neither did Karen Rya, head of UC's Government Relations Department.