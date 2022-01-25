Tom Strohmaier had served 50 years at the University of Cincinnati (UC) as a professor for the College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP). Strohmeaier attended UC in his youth and sent all his children to school here, representing what it means to be a bearcat at heart.
Strohmaier curated a rich artistic career outside of his teaching with contributions to the Carl Solway Gallery, creating work for Yoko Onno and an art collection at the Thunder Art Gallery. Strohmaier sat down with The News Record to talk about what 50 years of art and UC means to him.
The News Record (TNR): 50 years at UC, congratulations – How did you first end up as a professor here?
Tom Strohmaier (TS): I was hired actually as a graduate student, so I was teaching as a graduate student in an assistantship but then I began teaching an evening college class and photography because it was always a love of mine.
I always loved photography. So that's how I got started teaching. And I taught photography in evening college for years. And then kind of, and I pretty much that course shifted into digital photography, and then fundamentals of photographic design. Finally, when I retired from my studio, I talked to Robert Probst who I knew was the Dean of DAAP. Because I love teaching and he knew this, so he offered me a position teaching. And I started teaching in foundations.
TNR: What is your background outside of being a UC professor?
TS: I ran a design studio, Strohmeaier Design Group, and I ran that for 30 years. I got a job at University of Dayton and it was kind of close. So, I thought, well, you know, I could commute because, you know, I was dating my current wife at the time and I had a full time position there. And I was on a tenure track, but then we got married and decided to have children and I guess it kind of was the writings on the wall. I really wasn't making enough money. So, I resigned that position, but kept my adjunct status at UC and there I stayed.
TNR: In your years as a professor, what was a career highlight during that time?
TS: I mean, there have been a number of really, I would say, you know, probably the main one was students, you know, email me emailing me or mailing even snail mail. You know, it's been such a long time back or, you know, finding out that, you know, I had an effect on them as a professor.
TNR: You had the opportunity to do work for Yoko Onno – Tell us about that experience.
TS: Well, one of our clients was Carl Solway. I knew Carl and he was a great client. He had an international presence in the art community. He really was very active. And so, you know, I started working with Carl and Carl said primarily what our function was. We did graphic and industrial design to help artists realize and deal with the technical problems that they might incur in creating a piece of art. At the time we did technical drawings for the artists that could be whatever their concept was, could be manufactured, and we had a lot of input on it too.
With Yoko she had a number of pieces from the Tate Museum where she had the show and John Lennon came in and they met. She wanted all the Fluxus pieces. So, there were things like an apple with a bite out of it, and things like that. Our project was to turn these into broad sizes with nice bases and things like that. We did all the technical drawings, oversaw the casting, oversaw the creation of the bases and things like that. The apple piece just had an apple on the top of the base. And then below it, it had the word apple in all capital letters Helvetica, I believe and then that was kind of a funny story, because, you know, it was hard to get a hold of Yoko some of the time, but she was wonderful and paid her bills right away.
Yoko says, I'll take a bite of the apple and send it to you. Well, you know, I could never get her to do it. And finally, I said we are going to have to put a plug on the project and she said, ‘Oh, dammit, Tom, you take a bite out of it.’
Being a designer and having a kind of big mouth I decided I would have my wife take a bite out of the apple. By that time, we had four kids, and so she thought, well, I want all the kids to take a bite too, so that's what she did. She had all the kids take a little bite of the apple, it was hilarious.
TNR: What has been your favorite part about the UC community?
TS: I always had a connection with the students, but I just really enjoyed the camaraderie of the fellow faculty. And I love the excitement of the students, you know, especially freshmen. I really enjoyed teaching foundations because I don't know they were just so wild, you know. And eager to, you know, experience the university environment and it was always a treat.
TNR: During COVID, the value of art is often more highly scrutinized. What do you see as the value of art to the current generation of college students?
TS: It saddens me, you know, I don't know so much about the COVID experience, because in a studio class, you really need to be in a studio and there's such a benefit. I mean, that's actually one of the reasons that I finally cut the cord. I've thought about it for a few years. And you know, I'd have a recurring nightmare about how students are like markers that are out of the classroom. I think COVID brought it full circle. I feel so sorry for these students. I think DAAP has done a great job at trying to maintain a certain degree of one on one contact.
If you're trying to explain a process that actually takes some coordination and you're trying to do that over zoom it's just impossible. You cannot, it's very difficult to do. It's so much easier to explain the pressure of putting a knife down. It takes some time and patience and proper pressure, everything else.
TNR: What are your plans for your retirement?
TS: I'm gonna party on. I am still active. I had throat cancer and actually had to stop teaching for a semester that was five years ago and I came out with a clean bill of health except my voice is a little bit strange and crackly. Well, like I said, I’ve been really active. Fortunately, right before COVID, we took a trip to Europe a few times and then we went to Prague and Budapest and just some beautiful cities.
I am still active in art. And I still do some design consulting. I feel blessed that people still value my work and still contact me to do things. I don't go out and search for that, but it does come my way and I'm thrilled about it. I've had a motorcycle since I was 14 years old, and I have always wanted to put a sidecar on a motorcycle, so I did that. I still ride and I love to do that.
TNR: What is some advice you would offer to students?
TS: I would say stick with it. I'm so afraid that talented students will fall away from campus life. They'll take on the attitude of ‘If I can't have face to face teaching, I'm not going to continue.’ I would just hate to see them fall away. There's a chance that you know, they get a job and then they don't come back. Truly I just would hate for that talent to go to waste. So please stick with it.