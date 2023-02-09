After years of inactivity, the University of Cincinnati (UC) will finally count a fashion magazine among its student publications. The U Scene will publish its first issue at the end of spring, according to its creator, Daniela Blanco Asapchi, a second-year communications and marketing student.
The magazine will include a vast array of subject matter, Blanco Asapchi said, ranging from “ poetry submissions” and “interviews with students about what fashion means to them” to “photo shoots publishing different aesthetics and fashion styles.”
As readership grows, Blanco Asapchi plans to expand, incorporating a website and more extensive use of social media.
“It was important for me to attend a college with a fashion magazine,” Blanco Asapchi said. Soon discovering no such magazine existed, she thought “it would be a good idea to start it.”
Blanco Asapchi’s idea didn’t transform into action until April last year, spreading through word of mouth as she began by recruiting her friends, who in turn spread the word to others.
Caroline Orzechowski, a second-year communication design student and The U Scene’s artistic director, like many fellow staffers, saw the magazine as an opportunity to express her passion and learn how a magazine operates. “I wanted to get some experience,” Orzechowski said, adding she “wanted to see what it's like to be part of a magazine.”
Likewise, Rachel Cai, a second-year communication design student and The U Scene’s managing editor, felt the publication constituted a “really good group of people.”
One thing which united everyone at The U Scene was an innate understanding of fashion’s complexity and liberating power. For Blanco Asapchi, her relationship with fashion began 2,000 miles away, in Venezuela.
“Venezuela is a very conservative country,” Blanco Asapchi said, referencing the nation’s cultural conservatism despite its socialist government. While attending preparatory school, “we all wore the same uniform,” Blanco Asapchi recalled. “We didn’t have many options.”
Coming to the United States, she was overwhelmed by the diversity of clothing and styles. “Seeing people use fashion to express themselves was amazing,” she said.
Each staffer had their own story about how fashion impacted their life. “Fashion, to me, is a lot of things,” said Tori West, a health sciences student and vice president of The U Scene. “It’s artistry, it’s confident.”
Continuing, West saw The U Scene itself as a creative outlet. Others used aestheticism to embrace their own gender and sexual identities.
Sarah Eldridge, a psychology student and The U Scene’s first social media manager, is a lesbian who recognizes she “comes across as more masculine.” By wearing clothes of her choosing, Eldridge began to “feel more comfortable expressing that.”
Fashion has always existed at the intersection of larger societal issues, like race, class, gender and sexuality. The idea of male and female couldn’t exist without corresponding clothing, like pants or corsets, serving as signifiers.
Neither tweed blazers nor boat shoes have any inherent class distinction without association with prestigious universities and generational wealth.
The fashion industry’s well-documented history of racism, elitism and abuse also sours many people’s views of the field, seeing it as a means to enforce negative social tendencies. The U Scene’s founders are aware of this history and hope to create a magazine that refutes these stereotypes. “Very accessible, not exclusive,” was how Orzechowski described The U Scene’s ethos.
Meanwhile, Blanco Asapchi emphasized she “really wanted to make it super important that our magazine is for everyone at this university.”
“Local” was the word used by Orzechowski to describe The U Scene’s perspective. And rather than viewing their inexperience as an impediment, she thought “part of the charm is that we don’t know how to do this.”
“There’s nothing like this that I’ve seen, that’s happening right now,” West said. “We are students, making this for students.”