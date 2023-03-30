At the University of Cincinnati (UC), many students, no matter their major, are passionate about court cases, competing against others, debating and acting. Through the American Mock Trial Association, UC offers not only the Mock Trial Club but a three-credit-hour course for students to compete in mock trials against other schools.
Students get involved by attending introductory meetings, then going through tryouts to be assigned to the best-fitting team. Once teams are formed, each participating school is given a mock trial to run through and practice. Schools then compete in invitationals against other schools in the district. Then teams can advance to a regional tournament, followed by a championship tournament and, finally, a national tournament, depending on how well the school competes.
"Our 'A' team meets roughly four hours a week, and sometimes we scrimmage against other teams that we have built a relationship with, such as OSU's [Ohio State University] team, Xavier's and Miami's," said Maddie Feeney, a fourth-year political science student and member of the UC Mock Trials. "Though we only meet four hours a week, there's a lot of preparation that occurs outside of practice time. This includes studying the case, memorizing our content, attorney and witness pairs meeting and more."
After much success at the championship tournament, UC's mock trial teams are preparing for the national tournament in Memphis, Tenn., from April 14 to 16. With this being the farthest a mock trial organization can go in a school year, UC's teams are excited, happy and nervous all at once going into the competition.
"Our GroupMe has been blowing up with excitement and tasks for us to do," Feeney said. "We received a brand-new case for the national tournament, which is completely different from the case we have been using all year. Austin, our coach, has been assigning us tasks to do like memorization, preparing direct and cross examinations and more. Everyone is so excited and so passionate, so it feels like things have kind of been just falling into place."
The group is renting a 15-passenger van and traveling to the host college, Rhodes College, where they will be competing and staying for the weekend. UC's Mock Trial organization hopes this journey to the national tournament will become a habit as the group's confidence continues to grow and promising underclassmen will take over the club.
Austin LiPuma, practicing attorney and coach of the UC mock trials, said: "For the second year in a row, UC Mock Trial has qualified as one of the top 48 teams out of more than 700 across the nation. We look forward to representing UC at the national championship tournament and hope to bring home a trophy."