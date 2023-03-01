With all the avenues for self-expression, the arts might just be the most common. Whether it's music, dance, poetry or theater, art enables individuals to channel their emotions and guide themselves in the creation process. By embracing mistakes and overcoming the fear of failure, artists can explore their creativity more freely. This liberating process allows for spontaneity and impulsive thinking, unleashing the full potential of the artist's imagination.
Art brings people together and connects them with other artists, as they share their stories – which is why students formed a space to expand on their creative thinking. The University of Cincinnati (UC) Black Arts Collaborative (BAC) provides leeway for Black students to explore and pursue their creative efforts, as well as feel comfortable around each other.
BAC gives students an outlet to showcase their artistic side of themselves, even if they are not in an art-based major. Members are not only expressing themselves through art but creating and sharing creative new ideas with those around them.
“It’s really about generating and cultivating a safe and welcoming environment so that you have fun with whatever you want to pursue,” said Jasmine Walker, fourth-year media production student and co-president of BAC.
The club and its members hope to inspire and motivate fellow Black artists to understand the importance of tapping into their creativity and artistry. Walker and Aaliyah Dodson, a third-year nursing student, are co-presidents and co-dance directors of BAC. Walker and Dodson both stepped into leadership positions to showcase their love for dance and the community of black creators on UC’s campus.
“I really do love to dance, and after I attended a fall show in 2019, I really enjoyed it and it was amazing that they got to perform,” Walker said. “I didn’t want to see a black organization window out, so I joined leadership because it is so important to have BAC for black creators to be able to express themselves and build connections.”
As co-presidents, both students organize fall and spring shows, and schedule meetings and events for the organization. Walker and Dodson also choreograph routines, organize fundraising and collaborate with other organizations in and out of the city for the members to showcase their talents. BAC is not only about dance and consists of many other departments, such as poetry, drama and music. They are currently aiming to include visual arts. Then leading up to their showcases, each department works on the ideas they will perform.
Coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown, Walker and Dodson are hoping to improve and rebrand the organization back up, by taking advantage of opportunities to display their skills to the campus community. “We’ve been invited to dance in the Culture Show, and invited to participate in WorldFest, which I plan to get my music department involved in because I believe they are amazing chances to get our name out there,” Walker said.
BAC’s impact shines through the skills it helps instill into the members, such as leadership or accountability. Members are responsible for putting the work into the routines they perform, as well as being in attendance at practices and giving their input on their performances. In doing so, students learn the art of building relationships within a team and achieving tasks effectively, which allows for more creativity and collaboration.
However, its greatest impact is the community amongst themselves, by branching out and meeting new people to create lifelong friendships and memories. “BAC has allowed these students to be a part of a community that very much resembles a family,” Dodson said.
College life can get extremely difficult and stressful, especially with course workload and exams. The organization, leaders said, is essential for students involved to get a break from their normally busy schedules while having fun with people they enjoy being around. “Even though a lot of work goes into the shows, it’s really just about letting loose so that we don’t burn out for other responsibilities many of us have outside of this,” Walker said.
One of BAC’s goals is to keep expanding as they gain more members and increase the audience at their showcases. “My plan is to continue to build the program back up and have our shows filled because these students work so hard throughout the semester to put on this show, and I feel that it deserves to be seen by many,” Dodson said. “The more we grow, the more exposure we get, and that exposure has been an amazing experience for all of us.”