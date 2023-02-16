As students stroll beside the freshly cut green grass with Saturday morning’s tailgate trash scattered across the way, the words “next lives here” stand out. With flashy architecture and hundreds of programs, it’s easy for students to overlook an important resource buried under the tabs of the Administration and Finance department: UC Sustainability.
The new full-time sustainability coordinator at UC Sustainability, Alex Roman Gonzalez, describes what she imagines for UC Sustainability’s future: a future where gardens are thriving and providing food accessibility, and students are using accessible bike paths as a method of clean transportation.
“Most people when they think about sustainability, they might think, ‘Oh, what is UC recycling [doing]?’ And sustainability is way more than that,” said Roman Gonzolez. “I think sustainability has become more like a generation thing, but the younger generation are aware of the consequences of our actions.” It is because of this that Roman Gonzalez says students have a voice when it comes to sustainable changes at UC.
UC Sustainability is currently a small team – Roman Gonzalez, Alexus Wimbush, a graduate assistant, and the undergraduate sustainability advocates that help run campus initiatives. This undergraduate group reports to the office of Planning + Design + Construction (P+D+C). Since 2010, the team has created many initiatives and empowered students. Now, 12 years later, its team is working harder than ever to draw up new initiatives and increase student involvement. “I think younger generations have more power right now. You guys have a voice,” Roman Gonzalez said.
Students can get involved with UC Sustainability through several initiatives. Alexus Wimbush, the graduate assistant in the office of sustainability, explained. “[The Bike kitchen] is our longest-running program at this point,” Wimbush said, as she described how the program allows students to rent out and repair bikes for practically free.
Other initiatives include the UC Garden, Uptown Waste Diversion, an Environmental Literacy Certificate of Achievement students can earn on their degree and the Sustainability Summit – where students go to learn from local environmental leaders and create their own initiatives.
UC Sustainability is on the hunt for other projects, as well. “Food and food waste are big for me,” Roman Gonzalez said, adding that she hopes to expand the campus urban garden, located behind the early learning center off Ruther Avenue. “The plan is hopefully [to] renew that, make it bigger and actually functioning on time, being able to produce in every season.” She has researched similar efforts at other universities to think about what ideas UC should start implementing and why. To push these initiatives, however, there is a chain of people she must go through for approval.
Wimbush broke down how that hierarchy is like for UC Sustainability: “[We are] a team that exists with the University’s Department of Planning + Design + Construction (P+D+C).” Roman Gonzalez reports to John Seibert, the vice president of P+D+C, who then reports to Pat Kowalski, the senior vice president of administration and finance at UC, who reports directly to President Pinto. “But within our office, we work with everybody,” Wimbush said. She said that UC Sustainability works together more like a team than an office, which is why they have decided to move away from the “office” title. They are still deciding on what the new title will be.
The hierarchy can be both a good thing and a bad thing, Wimbush said. “[We] have an infinite number of resources and expertise that we can consult with. We are located within P+D+C, but we also have links to facilities, utilities and space management,” she said. These resources, all linked through UC, allow the staff at UC Sustainability to have access to a plethora of information. However, this can also get a bit overwhelming when figuring out who to consult.
“[One of the challenges] is how big P+D+C is because it’s all of graphic design. It’s all of real estate, all space management and architecture for the university,” Wimbush said, while also noting how small their team is. “We’re kind of understaffed and overstaffed at the same time.”
Roman Gonzalez said while working with her higher-ups has been very supportive so far, she feels there is a barrier when discussing her ideas. “The hardest part sometimes is to convince regular guys [who don’t necessarily care about sustainability] why we should spend this money,” she said. It leads to the questions: What is the cost? What is the profit? “They always want a return investment,” Roman Gonzalez said.
Before Roman Gonzalez took her position at UC, she worked at Xavier University as a professor. At Xavier, the sustainability program is not a department but a committee. “After the pandemic, Xavier started switching, and they got rid of a lot of sustainability programs,” she said. “The people that I worked with, they did it because they wanted to do it.” She describes the experience as a huge contrast to the work she does at UC, where there is a dedicated program to sustainability. One thing she carried over with her from her time at Xavier was her knowledge of the STARS report.
The STARS Report, or the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment, and Rating System Report, allows colleges and universities to self-report their measurements of their sustainability performance. In the most recent report, UC scored a gold medal, the second highest ranking behind platinum, leaving room to grow. The score is based on academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership. UC Scored a 67.77 out of 205. Comparable to UCLA, however, who scored a 67.72, putting UC on par with much larger schools.
But Roman Gonzalez does not necessarily just look at other universities’ STARS reports for comparisons but also studies the projects and initiatives they pursue as a guiding light for what could happen at UC. “We have all these other schools that are doing great jobs,” she said, “and that we can also use that as a guide to see what we can do better, and what we can implement on campus.”
One idea she generated from looking at other universities is implementing a composting system at UC. “We compost right now in some of our cafes [like the dining halls], but not all of them,” Roman Gonzalez said. “And I would like to switch to full campus composting.”
This goes along with the idea of making sustainability more accessible to students. Wimbush says sustainability looks different for all walks of life, especially students. “I think in undergrad we're under so much stress to be good in school, graduate on time, and pick a major that's gonna make you money,” Wimbush said. “I don't want to sit here and try to simulate everybody's living environment and say, ‘If I can take Tupperware to every restaurant you should be able to do it too.’ That, quite frankly, is not possible for everyone.”
UC Sustainability has recently taken steps towards the idea of intersectionality in sustainability. “I would say my personal biggest challenge is not really having anybody that looks like me,” Wimbush said. “To me, environmentalism and sustainability are very intersectional.” That is why UC Sustainability now partners with the Women's Center, LGBTQ+ Center, and the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC). They have even reached out off-campus to partner with Cincy Hillel, a Jewish Synagogue on Clifton Avenue. “UCPD as well, which is an interesting one, I think,” Wimbush said. “Our police department has a whole section of officers that are dedicated to e-bikes.”
But one key to all of this, Roman Gonzalez says, is that more students need to get involved with sustainability efforts on campus. “It's hard for me to do everything,” Roman Gonzalez said. “I think a lot of students are involved in [environmental] clubs and that’s very important. [But] since I started, I’ve been looking for interns, and I cannot find interns.”
Roman Gonzalez is currently trying to make UC Sustainability more attractive for students, and she has found help from people like Dr. Teri Jacobs, the undergraduate director of environmental studies. “I’ve learned that students want to apply their knowledge to their communities and their own lives,” Jacobs said. “Most [students] may have some awareness of the wicked environmental problems but little knowledge on the sustainable strategies implemented on campus.”
It is not that students have not shown any action in sustainable practices on campus. “Even just this semester [fall of 2022] the emphasis on sustainability coming from the students' classrooms has been huge,” Wimbush says. “I'm just always amazed by what students are doing on campus.” For example, UC Thrifts is an up-and-coming organization at UC’s campus that came out of the Sustainability Summit. They strive to create a more accessible and sustainable clothing experience to all students at UC.
Why is sustainability needed through student voices, though? Roman Gonzalez believes that student involvement is the best way to get attention to sustainability issues on campus. “Students have the power,” she argues, saying that if more students get involved with campus initiatives like UC gardens, the more willing the university might be to listen to their input in regard to sustainability initiatives across campus.
Jacobs hopes that UC Sustainability can have a higher profile and influence on campus. “UC Sustainability Office is, and can be, instrumental in developing plans and achieving environmental, social and economic goals,” Jacobs said. “Without the UC Sustainability office, we would persist at the status quo because of institutional and personal inertia.”
There is still a hill to climb, 12 years later, as UC Sustainability redefines itself. However, both Roman Gonzalez and Wimbush express hope in what will be brought to campus life, and that hope comes from the recent involvement of students. But the stakes grow higher for more students to join UC Sustainability’s mission.