Rockets may seem inconsequential in day-to-day life, but without them, people would not be able to use their cell phones, watch their favorite television shows or explore the solar system. And the people in the space industry behind the rockets are just as important as rocketry itself.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Rocketry Club (UCRC) was created by students who believe rocketry is an innovative method for any student interested in the space industry. It provides benefits from real experience to improve their engineering expertise. The club has been around for at least a decade as a way for them to build their resume to become successful in their career paths.
The club and its members hope to inspire and motivate others that are invested in space technology, to give it a try on their own and build experience. Ethan Mccowan, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, is the president of UC’s Rocketry Club. Mccowan helps oversee the club’s funding, organize meetings and keep the student base involved and interested. He also instructs the members on how to build high-powered rockets and walks them through the design and manufacturing process. “We try to help students gain real-life engineering skills and practices using hands-on equipment that they wouldn’t normally have,” Mccowan said.
This Rocketry Club aims to attract and collaborate with other clubs that may have an interest in space technology. “This semester, we’re doing a collaboration with the UC Economic Society in order to educate our members on the economics of the space industry,” said Matthew Corey, a second-year operations management student.
Although this industry may seem to only cater to engineering majors, UCRC is hoping to outreach to other majors on campus. After recognizing that more majors could benefit from this club, Corey, who is also the outreach coordinator chair, joined the club to attract other majors that want to explore space and rockets.
“I’ve always been business oriented, but I’ve always loved space and rocket industries, so I’m still trying to cultivate my knowledge and being a part of this club has been great exposure,” Corey said. “Some may think, oh rocket science isn’t for me, so I’m hoping to make the club an avenue for majors such as business, because I think a lot more people can learn and enjoy it.”
During club meetings, students learn an overview of rockets, including their components and their purposes. They get the opportunity to physically design and build a rocket. Then, the club launches its rockets at a launch site in Dayton, Ohio.
“It’s obviously not like when you see SpaceX launching rockets, but our altitude limit is 18,000 feet,” Mccowan said. “We try to go at least once a semester, or even up to five times during spring, to give our members the chance to experience it themselves.”
UCRC stands for giving students, specifically underclassmen, a perspective and knowledge that goes beyond a classroom. “Without the club, I would not have the co-op experience that I have now,” Mccowan said. “It’s been a fundamental reason, for not just myself, but for so many of us to get the dream jobs that we all think about.”
One of the club's main goals is to gain more attention and recognition from the students and the campus. In doing so, they want to attract students who have a passion for aerospace. They aim to continue to expand and reach as many students as possible for them to thrive in their field.
“You look at schools like Purdue or University of South Carolina, and they have these large programs for students to do big projects. My vision is that when students are looking at colleges, they see our program, hoping to join,” Mccowan said. “I would love to see in 10 years, this club getting its name out there and competing in these tournaments with the big schools.”