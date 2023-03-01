Recently, Turkey has been negatively impacted by deadly earthquakes, with tens of thousands of people tragically killed thus far. The first earthquake was so big, it caused multiple aftershocks, leading to another large earthquake. The community has been majorly affected as buildings, homes and more were deeply impacted.
A law student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), Paul Rando, has been inspired to help with these recent tragedies. Rando has begun raising money so that after graduating in May and completing the bar exam in July, he will travel to Turkey to help with these disasters. He has partnered with All Hands and Hearts, a non-profit organization dedicated to disaster recovery, to make this trip happen.
“I have years of experience both as a volunteer and an employee doing disaster recovery work in a variety of disaster zones,” said Rando. “I've cleared debris and built 50 temporary homes, 52 outdoor toilets, and two schools in Nepal, back in 2016 as part of the international response to the 2015 earthquake that killed 9,000 people. I've led volunteers team mucking and gutting homes in Texas, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico. I was a lead employee on the ground in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico and in New Bern, North Carolina during the recovery from Hurricanes Maria and Florence.”
Travel plans are still being worked out, as Rando has to wait for information on where nonprofits are setting up operation bases. Since these earthquakes are so recent, many details are still up in the air. What is known is that All Hands and Hearts will have an educated team leader to direct the volunteers, including Rando. All Hands and Hearts is also working with hurricane Ian relief organizations, wildfire relief organizations and other foreign countries to get a good idea of what they will need to do when they arrive in Turkey.
“In terms of casualties, this earthquake has taken a higher toll than any other I've worked on, and has killed more people than any disaster I've heard of in my lifetime, other than the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami,” said Rando on his motivation behind this journey. “On that basis, I personally find it so important to make sure All Hands [and Hearts] is able to stay there for a long, long time.”
Rando is currently balancing preparations for graduating from law school, taking the bar exam, and then immediately leaving for Turkey. He had originally planned a trip to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain upon completing the bar but felt he would regret not joining movements in Turkey if he had pursued that trip. His motivation for helping those affected by disaster is prevalent.
“From now until graduation in May, I'm splitting my time between fundraising for my Turkey trip and for All Hands and Hearts, ordinary school work, and my responsibilities as Editor-in-Chief of the Cincinnati Law Review,” says Rando regarding his plans to balance all he is pursuing this year. “After the graduation ceremony in May, I will focus full-time on bar exam preparation.”