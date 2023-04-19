The University of Cincinnati (UC) Women's Center, Student Wellness Center, Sigma Gamma Rho and others hosted 'Take Back the Night' as part of Sexual Assault Month on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Bearcat Commons. These organizations provided a safe space for sexual assault survivors, giving them the oppourtunity to heal by allowing them to speak out in their community. A candle vigil was held for those who have not survived. This event traditionally began back in the 1800s, but is the second 'Take Back the Night' ever held on UC's Campus.
PHOTOS | 'Take Back the Night' provides safe space for assault survivors as part of Sexual Assault Month
Although sexual violence is complicated and hard for many to talk about, it is important to shed light and awareness on the victims of sexual violence and assault. This past Thursday, April 13, students and staff at the University of Cincinnati (UC) came together to bring this awareness to campus.
Take Back the Night took place just outside of the Tangeman University Center (TUC). Many clubs, organizations and student attendees set up tables to support the event while many spokespeople and survivors stood before them and spoke up about sexual violence and their personal experiences. The event also included a candlelit vigil to recognize those who did not survive acts of sexual violence.
"Last year, as a Clermont student, I brought the idea to host Take Back the Night on campus," said Kristin Dewitt, a third-year social work student. "We had a great turnout and wanted to make it bigger. I have had the privilege of getting to plan and work on this amazing event with some amazing people. This year I am proud to have the honor of giving the keynote speech. I am proud to be able to share a piece of my story with other survivors. I hope that this helps bring comfort and support so others would feel safe sharing their story with us."
Take Back the Night is an event dating back to the late 1800s. It is now a worldwide organization that raises awareness for survivors and non-survivors of sexual violence and takes a stand nationally. Dewitt, who previously attended UC's Clermont campus, brought this event to UC for the first time last April. This April, the event came to UC's campus bigger than ever, with hopes for it to continue for years to come.
"I've worked to put sexual assault prevention initiatives in place, specifically through Greek life, but survivors need a place to come together and share their experiences," said Cole Williams, a fourth-year nursing student who helped plan this event. "I hope that this will show UC's administration that the current 'best practices' are not enough and that as long as one student is assaulted here, they are not doing enough to prevent assault on campus."
This event was the first of many to give more and more students a chance to voice their experiences. The point of this is not only to provide people with a voice but also to provide them with a community to feel comfortable.
"I am a survivor of domestic and sexual violence. For the longest time, I held guilt and shame for what had happened to me," Dewitt said. "I was alone. Through hearing other people's stories, I began to heal. That is why this event is so important. Being able to share your experiences with a group of people who believe and validate you is something special. Your story may be the one to inspire others to tell theirs and start a ripple effect. It shows we are not alone and helps us heal from our experiences.”
