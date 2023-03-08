For generations, feminism has evolved, with new topics to cover every day. Feminism is traditionally described as the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities. Over time, the subject has transformed into a movement to end social, economic and political inequality.
To bring this knowledge to campus, years ago, University of Cincinnati (UC) students created a club for young adults to understand the importance of equality and the impact it can have on their lives.
UC Feminists, which has been active for over ten years, is a student-run organization based out of the Women’s Center. The club’s mission is to promote intersectional feminism on campus. In order to achieve their mission, they discuss relevant issues that many face today, such as gender inequality of education or reproductive freedom, as well as advocating for people in the community, volunteering with local women’s shelters and collaborating with other organizations.
Sumedha Kappagantula, a fifth-year biomedical engineering student, has been the president of UC Feminists for two years, enjoying every minute of it, from exploring new ways the group can spread its message to helping make a difference in the students’ lives. “I have always been really passionate about social justice and exercising my rights, so joining the feminists club seemed like the right idea,” Kappagantula said. “It’s where I meet people with similar views and experiences, get the chance to do more for our communities, and make a difference.”
Kappagantula works with the other executive board members to come up with different ideas they hope to execute at their meetings. This group is a form of activism in order to achieve change not only on campus but for students to take it out in the real world. Kappagantula hopes to continue to get more people engaged and involved with feminism and how it affects their world today.
The club does a lot of volunteer work because it helps build connections with people and organizations on and off campus. “We are able to form good networks and band together to voice our concerns in order to be more effective and impactful,” Kappagantula said.
UC Feminists not only advocates for different clubs but supports the many students on UC’s campus that have different experiences, identities, nationalities and backgrounds. This club advocates that everyone deserves the same opportunities, such as education, employment and business, as well as helps encourage students to find their voice and help make a positive change in the inequality of the world.
“It’s been very impactful for many of us because we are learning how to discuss these difficult topics, learning more about the Cincinnati community, getting a firsthand glimpse of how the process of women’s shelters works, and being surrounded by intelligent, hardworking ladies who are all pushing for a change,” Kappagantula said.
Kappagantula wants to continue growing and to form relationships with groups around the community. Students involved can also get volunteer work done at spaces designed to protect and support women. “I definitely think being able to grow in terms of professional connections would be amazing for UC Feminists, and I’m just hoping our next president and board will be able to carry that forward,” Kappagantula said.
UC Feminists aims to make a difference by becoming an inclusive place for people to share their views and feel empowered. The club has hopes of creating an inclusive environment on campus. “College is already a great place for a lot of students because it helps them break out of their shell,” Kappagantula said. “But I would love for our club to be one of those organizations that promotes this environment, as well as feminist ideas in order to protect equal rights for all.”