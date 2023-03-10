Every day, communities are faced with daunting, systemic and social challenges, causing people to be overwhelmed and in difficult positions. It can be even more difficult when it is unknown how to overcome these challenges. There are many creative-problem solvers working each day to build up communities and plan for a better future.
Design for America (DFA), founded in 2009 at Northwestern University, is a pipeline with over 2,000 student developers, change-makers and social entrepreneurs who look to their communities to assess pressing challenges and work to understand needs, ideate, prototype and test potential solutions. Over the years, DFA has gradually expanded all over the country, starting chapters within 40 universities, including Stanford University, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the University of Cincinnati (UC).
UC Design for America (UCDFA), which has been active for eight years, is an organization on campus currently working under the national network of students. They use design innovation for social good to solve problems in our local community. UC’s chapter is focused on making design research methodologies accessible to all students, as they pursue a greater understanding of the community we live in. UCDFA takes on challenges each semester, where they pick up a problem to address and go through a six-step process: identify, immerse, reframe, ideate, build and test.
Leah Riben, a fifth-year communication design student, joined UCDFA in 2018. “I already had a craving to supplement my graphic design education with research skills that tie together my passions for creativity and community engagement,” Riben said. “They allowed me to jump right in and design solutions for new resident families at the Ronald McDonald House.”
Since joining UCDFA, Riben has been there for the members and goals of this organization. She now serves as president, where she organizes leadership and general body meetings, communicates with the club’s partners, and offers support to their leadership team and general members.
Members of the club learn and practice human-centered design research methods that center specific stakeholders directly. Whether working with peers around campus, UC faculty or local Cincinnati partners, UCDFA prioritizes their expert perspectives on their project topics. The club strives to design with people, not just for them. “Ultimately, we always aim to improve a facet of our target topic and create greater understanding throughout the student body,” Riben said.
At the beginning of each semester, the members choose what topic they feel has been impacting the community at that moment, and determine how to step up and take action. Throughout the process, they research, brainstorm how to tackle the issue, build the most feasible idea, and then test their solution out in the real world. This semester UCDFA is addressing food deserts in Cincinnati, areas that have a limited number of food retailers providing fresh and healthy groceries for affordable prices. As a group, they utilize available resources, such as local experts, to brainstorm and discuss strategies to bring more nutritious food into these food desert areas.
Danny Smoroske, a second-year communication design student, is currently a team lead after joining his freshman year. Smoroske helps guide members through the design process and helps them understand what to focus on and how to reach their goals. “I’ve always been more into visual design and even though DFA is kind of the opposite of that, it’s taking different aspects of design to make a positive impact in the community,” Smoroske said.
This organization provides an environment where students can learn about topics and methods that aren't often covered in everyday classes, as they aim to bring all of their unique skill sets to the task. Although design majors make up the majority, UCDFA is open to let any major join and help make an impact. “It gives the chance for people to learn something new and connect with friends in a welcoming environment where they can be creative and collaborative to brainstorm for something not only bigger than them, but influencing the world around them,” Smoroske said.
Members of the organization are provided with valuable, real-world experience that allows them to gain co-op opportunities around the country. Their projects also equip them with skills for interviewing and communicating with people from all walks of life.
UCDFA is always on the lookout for new local organizations that they can connect with on projects. The club’s main focus is building these connections and how they can make a positive impact on the communities they are helping. “I think the point of DFA isn’t to just tackle these huge issues but to educate college students on realizing these problems and how to actually build out the design process to make a difference,” Smoroske said.
UCDFA is hoping to continuously gain members, continue taking on bigger projects, and have more results around campus and Cincinnati to keep up the positive environment DFA has built over the past eight years.
“As a graduating senior, my hope for UCDFA is that it continues to thrive on the philosophy of active learning,” Riben said. “I can’t predict what the next years will bring, but I have confidence that our current slate of members will transform DFA into whatever they need to create an environment where we can all learn, play, and grow.”