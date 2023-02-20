Some people fear bats, while others pay them no mind at all. However, Joe Johnson, an assistant professor of information technology at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has recently become passionate about spreading awareness and knowledge about the local bat species.
Johnson has worked closely with PhD student Mattea Lewis, who began her graduate research with a study on bat migration. The research proved to be slow, but along the way a huge discovery was made. Lewis stumbled upon a building full of a large population of a state endangered bat species. The building was state owned and knew about the bats. But it did not look into how important the specific species was. This was the motivation behind starting a bat initiative, to teach people about the bats around them.
“If we could have talked to them in the first place, we could have saved them a lot of time, effort and money,” Johnson said.
Lewis’ PhD research is funded through a grant by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Through this partnership, Lewis and Johnson have begun a bat initiative, in which landowners or witnesses of local bats in Ohio can report to them, via email, when bats are on their property or around the area. Lewis and Johnson then provide those landowners with the necessary resources to learn about the bats and make sure the bats are not at risk.
“What we are trying to do is build partnerships with private landowners all across Ohio,” Johnson said. “One reason is to create opportunities for everyday people to learn about and contribute to research. A lot of people have bats in barns and attics, and those people can help us a great deal, while we can also help them. They can help us with research, and we can help them learn and appreciate this wildlife.”
Along with educating people in communities across Ohio about the bats around them, the second goal of the initiative is to prevent more important bat populations from going extinct. By monitoring bats and their environments, people can come together to make sure bats are in the places and surrounded by the resources they need.
“I think there is a big importance of having a long-term monitoring program,” Lewis said. “There have been declines in bat populations, so it is important to continuously monitor these populations.”
Moving forward, Lewis and Johnson plan on spreading the word about their initiative via social media tools. The two want to connect communities of landowners, not just in Cincinnati but across the state of Ohio.
“I am interested in using the tools we have available to us, and answering questions we need answered as a society,” Johnson said. “We are going to leverage media platforms to reach as many people as possible to, I dare say, get a lot more done.”