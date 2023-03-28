Over the years, more women have been stepping into leadership roles within their professions, aiming to challenge themselves to leave their comfort zone. This motivated Molly Blair, a third-year civil engineering student running unopposed to become the first female president of the University of Cincinnati's (UC) Construction Student Association (CSA).
UC CSA is an umbrella organization for all things construction. UC professor George Suckarieh originally founded it in 1991. Suckarieh felt something was missing at UC within the co-op programs and curriculum and wanted to help educate students on the construction industry's future opportunities. CSA aims to bring like-minded individuals, such as construction management, civil engineering, or architectural engineering majors, together to understand this industry and meet professionals.
Blair joined CSA in her first year during virtual learning to meet more people within her major. She eventually made her way into an officer position, then treasurer and now running for president. As president of the organization, her new role entails being the face of CSA to the outside world. She aims to collaborate with local and national companies, oversees meetings and continues the organization's work for the last 30 years.
Megan Todys, a third-year civil engineering student, a new member of CSA, feels that Blair will continue the great work that CSA has accomplished. "Molly gives it 100 percent and is really passionate about everything she does. I think that's going to help CSA be more successful as everything evolves and grows," Todys said.
Blair recognizes that there are challenges that come with a leadership role. "I think it's going to be challenging, but I feel capable I can push our club further and grow the network of individuals we have now," Blair said. "That may be demanding, but it's going to be fun and I am excited to take on my role as president."
With Blair as president, she plans to add to CSA's inviting community, especially for women. Since the group of women in majors for construction is so small, sometimes it can be intimidating to speak up, volunteer and take leadership roles. Blair plans to apply herself, work hard, and achieve her goals, to not only show others but to show herself she is capable.
"Molly and I are typically two out of three girls in most of our classes, and it can be difficult to feel that because you're a woman, you're not meant to be here," Todys said. "I think our generation is filled with a diverse group of people who are aiming to get rid of those invisible barriers because there's no one stopping you to go for success to make it happen."
One of Blair's main reasons for being with CSA is the sense of community it gives her and how important it is for her to get involved in something revolving around her major. She recognizes the career opportunities this could provide her with in the future.
"I can see the same people and retain all that information in classes every day, but CSA is just something that adds to that," Blair said. "It's like having that bonding moment where we spend days and compete in competitions together, as we're all building each other up to take our careers to the next level."
As for the future of CSA, Blair aims to get students involved and make sure any female student stepping into this industry believes in themselves and understands that they can do it too. "They haven't seen another female in this position, which could be discouraging for some, so I'm hoping they see, well, if Molly did it, I can do it," Blair said.
"When I started attending club meetings as a freshman, never in a million years did I think I would end up being president," Blair said. "I just kept getting involved and pushing myself until the opportunity came along."
One of Blair's goals as president is to continue to expand and give every member the same positive experience that she felt as a freshman, leading her to this position now. "You know, you see that difference from pre-COVID and after COVID and notice the struggle, so I just really hope that I can help bring in more student involvement for anyone who wants to be a member," she said.
If anything, Blair hopes her presidency will show any younger female students who love this field and want to be a part of the industry that they can and will succeed too. "The advice I would give other women is a repeat of advice I was given: Never turn down a challenge and always advocate for yourself. You can go if and get/do anything you want to; you just have to be willing to work for it," Blair said.