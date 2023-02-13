For generations, abortion rights have fluctuated based on who is in charge. This past June, Roe v. Wade – the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion – was overturned, leaving abortion laws up to each state. Due to this, many people do not have the resources they need to achieve safe legal abortions.
The Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) was started 32 years ago by Joyce Schorr. At the time, Schorr had recently experienced her best friend in college choosing to have an unsafe and illegal abortion, which caused many complications. At the time, the friend could not see a doctor, because it was illegal and would be reported. Luckily, a friend’s father was able to help her, and she came out healthy and well.
Schorr recognized that this outcome was lucky and does not happen for most women in need of abortion care around the world. So, she started WRRAP, an independent abortion fund that works directly with clinics to help women in need.
“We provide for everybody that needs our support and our assistance,” said Sylvia Ghazarian, executive director of WRRAP. “We are available for funding, and we do fund college students. We are able to be here to provide funding with clinic care and the abortion pill by mail.”
The program is relevant to college students, people with low income and anyone who lives in a state with strong restrictions against abortion access – which, according to The New York Times, includes 13 states. The goal is to provide clinical funding for anyone who may need it or send abortion pills by mail if that is the more accessible option. WRRAP also has a 24-hour hotline, which anyone can call to discuss their abortion options based on personal factors.
Recently, WRRAP launched a newsletter for people in need of abortion access. The newsletter will include important updates on each state’s abortion laws, abortion news around the U.S. and updates on what WRRAP is currently working on to help.
“It is important to know the background so that you can be an advocate for what you believe in,” Ghazarian said. “Making sure that you have your voice out there for those who cannot give their voice. We [in the newsletter] talk about the good things and the bad things, so that those things that are good can be replicated by other states. It takes a group effort to be able to do this kind of work, and we hope to inspire people to do something.”
Currently, WRRAP is selling bracelets for Valentine’s Day to raise awareness for their organization and more money for abortion funds. The organization will continue to do little projects to raise funds, along with accepting donations through its website – which also allows people who do not have the means to donate to write letters to clinics or women in need or volunteer.
WRRAP ended its most recent newsletter with: “Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) is the largest national, independent, nonprofit abortion fund. We provide urgently-needed financial assistance nationwide to individuals seeking abortion services or emergency contraception.”