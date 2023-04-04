At 10 a.m., University of Cincinnati (UC) Greenhouse manager Audrey Trauth unlocks the foreboding metal door hidden on the ninth floor of Rieveschl Hall. Entering the workspace filled with pots, soil and hoses, she heads for the coffee machine.
While it brews, she surveys the shelving tucked into the left-hand corner of the room, snuggled closely to the large wooden desk she works at when she is not actively working with plants. The shelves are scattered with books, but even more eye-catching, it is filled with hoya plants in jars, cups and large terrariums. This collection of rare Hoya has recently been donated to the UC Greenhouse by a Ludlow local who had reached out to Trauth through the greenhouse's Instagram.
Coffee in hand, Trauth makes her way through each room of the greenhouse, checking on a large variety of plants housed in individually temperature-controlled spaces. She is looking for flowering plants, checking water levels, and, especially important, checking for pests.
When Trauth became manager of the greenhouse, there was a large infestation of mealy bugs due to the absence of a manager before her. Since taking over the greenhouse, she has been making large progress with plant growth, research, and student involvement.
Trauth is a UC graduate with a degree in biology, so she was already familiar with the campus. She had previous experience working on two cut flower farms, one in Virginia and the other in Columbus. Originally part-time, Trauth's position was just upgraded. "They've just bumped it up to full time, a lot of stuff we can do now," she said.
Trauth played a critical role in handling the mealybug infestation that had taken over much of the greenhouse, killing several plants. Mealybugs appear like white fuzz on the plants and enjoy feeding on the plant juices of greenhouse and indoor plants. Many of the plants fully recovered or are still being monitored and treated.
"The greenhouse has a three-fold purpose," Trauth said. "A space for classes, an academic resource. Secondly, it is a space for research. The third function is just as a general resource for anyone in the university or even the community to come up and learn about plants."
The UC Greenhouse is comprised of six medium-sized rooms. The first four rooms hold a vivid array of plants, everything from fern spores growing in a plastic tub to full-grown cacti, with the final two rooms reserved for insect research. Dr. Theresa Culley, head of the UC biology department, as well as the greenhouse supervisor, has recently worked alongside another colleague, Dr. Patrick Guerra, trying to determine if different milkweed species give monarch butterflies different signals, focusing specifically on monarch migration habits. "Academically, you need to be able to have space to do a project." Culley said.
One of the greenhouse rooms, fondly referred to as the "nursery" by Trauth, holds small growing plants being prepared for the UC Greenhouse Plant Adoption event. The tables are lined with miniature versions of many plants in the other greenhouse rooms. Once a semester, all the plants growing in the nursery are brought out for students to take home and love "all proceeds from the event go to the greenhouse. I try and keep things really cheap for students so they can try out growing a plant they're interested in, and it doesn't cost them twenty dollars for a fern," Trauth said.
A large portion of student interaction with the greenhouse comes from the UC Horticulture Club. Club co-president Wade Isphording expresses the goal of the club. "UC Horticulture Club is a club meant to connect plant enthusiasts of all levels together. We want people to be passionate about nature and have them network with one another, learn new information from guest speakers and hands-on workshops, see horticultural-related practices in field trips, and overall, just have fun," Isphording said.
The UC Horticulture Club has previously been involved with the greenhouse through plant propagation and the UC Plant Adoption Event. Isphording explained some of the ways they plan on working with the greenhouse in the future, namely UC Pollinator Gardens initiative.
"It is an initiative where we plan to create three native pollinator gardens to support and maintain a range of local organisms, provide hands-on-learning experiences, to diversify the green space around UC, and to serve as a template for a future pollinator garden on campus," Isphording said.
The group will be working with the greenhouse to propagate native plants and sow seeds that will be planted in these gardens.
There are two volunteer programs running out of the UC Greenhouse. The first is a general volunteer program that contains a handful of students, as well as a faculty member. These volunteers spend a few hours a week helping propagate, water and clean plants and sometimes handle pests. "We have a couple regular volunteers who are students or people from the community with developmental disabilities or who are neuroatypical, and they come in and they help a lot with keeping it swept and clean and general upkeep of everything," Trauth said.
First-year environmental engineering student Cole Martens found the UC Greenhouse through the UC Plant Adoption Event, where he met Trauth. "She told me about volunteering opportunities, and I went from there, now I've been here for two semesters," Martens said.
A big part of his job is caring for the greenhouse's succulents and cacti, which occupy one of the four greenhouse rooms filled with plants. "It's a little bit difficult to work with them just because of the spikes that they have," he said. "We'll use gloves and different pieces of Styrofoam, and we'll be transferring plants around, making different environments. Doing what we can to make cool assortments of plants and see what kinds work well together and what kinds of plants live well in environments together."
Martens hopes to see more students venturing into the greenhouse in the future. "I would say that it's a good experience for students to come here and learn more about the plants," Martens said.
The greenhouse has several projects underway to expand greenhouse involvement on campus and with the community. "A big project that volunteers are going to be helping me a lot with are aquariums," Trauth said. "Down in the biology department's main office, there are three empty aquariums. We want to brighten the office area, so we're going to fill those aquariums and do aquascapes. Mainly underwater plants. But we also might do something fun, like shrimp or crawfish."
The greenhouse is currently working to have a water feature installed in one of the greenhouse rooms to make it a more engaging space. The goal is to update aesthetic choices to make the atmosphere more inviting. They will make handcrafted wooden display boxes for the plants and mounting speakers in each room so there is relaxing music always playing.
"We have students from all walks of life who just come because they're either interested or they just want to learn how to grow a plant," Culley said.