The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) student news organization, The News Record (TNR), has elected a new editor-in-chief (EIC) for the 2023-2024 school year. Allison Kiehl, a third-year journalism and Spanish student, will succeed current EIC Emma Balcom.
Kiehl began writing for TNR during the spring semester of her first year at UC. She contributed a few times before being asked to take over the news reporter position. The next year, she was promoted to news director. She is excited to bring her knowledge from previous positions within TNR to the EIC role.
“I want to focus on getting high-quality news to students fast, emphasizing breaking news and all sorts of content that has an impact on students at this university,” Kiehl said. “Because we are a student-run news organization, it is easy for us to understand the impact and ramifications that news can have on this community. I really want The News Record to be the place students turn to get local news, find the best restaurants near campus, get their Bearcats sports updates, and any other kind of content they could want.”
Last summer, Kiehl was an editorial intern at Cincinnati Magazine. She believes that her background in fact-checking, initiating interviews, pitching and writing print and digital articles will assist her in her new role as EIC.
“I think it's important to continue building an inclusive and diverse newspaper so that the articles we write are applicable to everyone,” Kiehl said. “Both David [Rees, TNR’s EIC in fall 2021 and spring 2022] and Emma have done a great job of this during my time at TNR, and I hope to make the newsroom and all of our content a welcoming and comfortable environment where everyone's voice can be heard.”
Current EIC Balcom endorses Kiehl’s ability to take over the position of EIC.
“Allison has blossomed in her reporting and leadership skills over the last three years,” Balcom said. “She started off as our news reporter and it was so lovely to see her become more confident in her abilities to write a good, informative story. As editor, she thrived leading the news section and has brought so many great ideas to the board for improving TNR as an organization. I've loved having her as a part of the team and I know she'll carry on that same energy into her new role as editor-in-chief next year.”
Kiehl’s goals for next year entail promoting a truthful and honest news outlet, keeping and expanding on a diverse environment at TNR, emphasizing breaking news and expanding TNR’s social media presence.
“The News Record has given me a place to share stories and unapologetically speak the truth for all things UC,” Kiehl said. “I am so grateful for all the opportunities that this newsroom has given me, and I am excited to make TNR a place where student journalists can grow, and the UC community can trust.”