The University of Cincinnati (UC) Emeriti Association hosted the Spring Festival of the Visual & Musical Arts on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the DAAP Grand Staircase. The UC community was invited to the festival to enjoy displays of live ensembles, portrait sketches, sculptures and many other forms of art curated by local artists. Proceeds from a silent auction held at the event will go towards the Emeriti Association Endowed Scholarship Fund, which benefits first-generation college students.
PHOTOS | Emeriti Association hosts Festival of Visual & Musical Arts on the DAAP Grand Staircase
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
Creativity shines through and is a known characteristic within multiple colleges at the University of Cincinnati (UC); specifically, the College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP) and the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) stand out as creativity-based colleges. This past weekend, on Sunday, March 26, the two colleges came together for the first time as they hosted the Festival of Visual and Music Arts, presented by the Emeriti Association.
Terrance Milligan, a CCM professor and social activities committee member within the Emeriti Association, said the idea "came to me during a sleepless night in December."
"Previously, and also for the first time, the social activities committee organized and presented a fall picnic in October and a holiday open house in December," Milligan said. "As a way of presenting a special event in the spring, I envisioned a combination of the musical and visual arts into a combined festival. I presented this idea to the Emeriti Board at our January meeting. Immediately following that meeting, we began planning, and now this ambitious project is taking place."
The goal of the event was to bring together not just the UC community but the Cincinnati community in a mixed arts setting. The festival also raised money at the event to help fund the Emeriti Association's Endowed Scholarship for underrepresented and diverse first-generation undergraduate students.
The festival took place throughout the grand staircase at DAAP. The event included an art exhibit with work done by DAAP students, Emeriti Association members, local community members and UC faculty. The artists were also present at the event to discuss their work with viewers of the exhibit. Music performances were also scheduled throughout the event, with performances by CCM students, Emeriti Association members and local community members.
Items, including some art from the art exhibit, gift baskets, gift cards, sports objects and more, were donated for a silent auction, with all funds going toward the scholarship fund. The Emeriti Association also provided light refreshments for all who attended. All activities and events ran from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"We anticipated that this event would be wonderfully successful," Milligan said, hoping this event will continue in years to come. "Therefore, we expect to continue this festival in the future. Our hope is that a greater number of patrons from the University and the Greater Cincinnati communities will attend in years to come."
As Milligan expressed, the whole committee involved hopes this event will gain traction throughout the community and continue for years to come. The Emeriti Association is considering this the first annual Festival of Visual and Music Arts at UC, intending to more to happen annually.
