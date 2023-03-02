TED Talks – or Technology, Entertainment and Design Talks – began as a conference in 1984 in front of a small audience in California. Though small, the conference featured acclaimed speakers who gave presentations on the compact disc, an e-book reader and more. Yet, TED notes, "the inaugural conference was a financial flop."
Now, TED Talks are viewed or listened to more than 3 billion times annually, according to the organization. It has also expanded to TEDx, designed for smaller, local audiences -- including the University of Cincinnati (UC). TEDxUCincinnati, an independently organized TED Talk organization, plans a day-long TED Talk event each year with a new theme. This year’s event, “If You Know, You Know,” took place this past Saturday, Feb. 25.
“I am the vice president of content and the director of marketing for TEDxUCincinnati,” said Charlie Kylie, a fourth-year student in business economics and mathematics. “As VP of content, I oversee our director of speaker relations and speaker relations chairs who find, interview and choose our speakers for our events, and who help speakers curate their TED Talks. I also oversee our wonderful design team as they bring the theme of our event to life by designing promotional materials.”
With eight speakers, including professors, staff and students, a variety of messages were spread at the "If You Know, You Know" event. This specific event was meant mainly to highlight different people's personal hardships, failures and important life stories to give the audience new perspectives on numerous topics. Anyone in the Cincinnati community was able to attend the event by purchasing a ticket online, but UC students were able to attend for free.
“The most rewarding part was when, afterwards, I had four strangers come up to me in tears and say that they were touched and could relate to what I had said,” said Lina Itenberg, a fourth-year medical science major and speaker at the event. “This made me feel like I was able to help someone and that made all the nerves and fear so worth it.”
Each year, TEDxUCincinnati aims to be better than the last. With a year in between to prepare for the next event, the organization comes together to prepare something that inspires and motivates not just the Cincinnati community, but anyone this event might reach. Since the organization partners with TED Talks, all speakers at the event were recorded and posted to the official TEDx Talks YouTube channel.
“In a society rife with uncivil discourse and constant disagreement, it’s more important than ever to have opportunities to come together to listen and discuss challenging subject matter,” Kylie said. “TED is built upon a foundation of respect and prioritizes academic rigor. Through TED Talks, people who may otherwise not have had a platform can share their stories for the world to hear, and experts in various fields of study can apply their knowledge to tackle existential issues.”