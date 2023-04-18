After noticing that there was no local community for K-pop culture to be explored, E'lyanna Wyatt, a fourth-year psychology student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), took the leap and started their own event planning business in K-pop-related open events. This business, Cincypop, has continued to help Wyatt make connections and meet people with the same interests revolving around K-pop.
One of Wyatt's major accomplishments is collaborating with Music Taste and their K-pop mixtape performance happening later this month. Cincy Pop is helping get the word out about the performance amongst K-pop lovers in Cincinnati. This collaboration could get CincyPop attention from K-pop artists to reach out for their assistance in gaining more recognition. Wyatt hopes to expand their work so that one day other K-pop-related groups are traveling and need help in America. They will come to them to help create pop-up shops for their music or plan events.
"The one thing that really pushes me to keep going is seeing the effects my events have and how successful it can be," Wyatt said. "Seeing how people literally traveled from different states just to see us, come together, and meet people with the same interests really makes me motivated to keep going."
Student entrepreneurs are creative individuals passionate about helping others within their communities. Their start-up businesses involve everything from design and food service to developing different technologies. At UC, many students, like Wyatt, have found themselves becoming entrepreneurs.
Cierra Boone, a third-year per-physical therapy student, is a freelance makeup artist who started her business about three years ago called Beat Me Up Cosmetics. She does makeup for special events and even teaches others how to do their own makeup. Boone keeps her motivation by remembering she took this path for a reason. Knowing that there may be feelings of doubt, but believing that one day she will accomplish her dreams and goals. Her big goal is to be sold in different makeup stores and for people to recognize her and her work across the states.
One thing Boone has enjoyed most is how her creative freedom can bring not only herself joy, but also others. "Some people think of makeup as a cover-up and that people don't need it, but some people use it just to enhance themselves to feel more confident. To feel beautiful," Boone said. "So I just pushed that out. So I like seeing how people react after they see themselves with the full glamor and it gives me a sense of joy."
Samiksha Niyogi, a second-year grad student in civil engineering, created her own art store called The Doodle Syndrome. Her vision is to build a brand that encourages creative expression through the medium of an art store. Whether this means a small sticker or a huge painting, she aims to include a diverse range of art. Niyogi has been doing this for about six years, starting in India, and after coming to the U.S., she officially has her LLC.
Niyogi says she can feel her heartbeat whenever she's doing something creative. "Going to arts shows and seeing people's reaction to work, realizing I did it myself, makes my day and makes me want to keep going," Niyogi said. Even though balancing her business and school work can be difficult, she has noticed that it is all worth it in the end.
"Being a very small business, the biggest challenge is having to do everything yourself," Niyogi said. "I have to understand how to use social media. I have to know how to build a website, work on engagement, work on new products, keep exploring new designs, interact with other artists and network. It can get exhausting, but learning all those things will help you to grow and improve your business to become more successful."
This generation of student entrepreneurs is driven by their will to find success through their own efforts and passions. Some advice that all three students could collectively agree upon is that when starting a business, they have the confidence to go for it. There may be mistakes along the way or even a few failures, but do not be afraid to take a chance.