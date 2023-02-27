As Isaac Smitherman, undergraduate student body president and fourth-year environmental engineering student, and Yulia Martinez, undergraduate student body vice president and fourth-year computer science student, wrap up their year in Undergraduate Student Government (SG), they reflect on the impact they made on the University of Cincinnati (UC) community.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The News Record (TNR): How do you feel that you’ve made an impact on the students this school year?
Isaac Smitherman (IS): I would say a lot of our impact has been the conversations that we’ve been able to have with the students. I think doing the work that student government is best at, which is being a bridge between students and administration. We’ve helped communicate to raise the concerns of students and taken many of those problems to work collaboratively in order to think about solutions we can come up with.
Yulia Martinez (YM): I definitely think we also had an impact internally. I think big changes, such as renovating the office so that it is not full of packages, gives off a more welcoming environment. I feel that we have opened up the office a lot more for students to come in and speak with us and give us feedback, which just adds accessibility to student government.
TNR: What do you believe are your biggest accomplishments during your term?
IS: I think our biggest accomplishments were the conversations with the Board of Trustees about renaming McMicken and coming up with more ways of supporting international students and their co-op experience. One more thing we’re hoping to continue talking about is how we can do a better job of supporting students who live off campus to make sure they are getting that college experience. So, I’m really just excited to see where the university will take those things and how they’re able to help. Hopefully, we changed their perspective about the issues that students are facing by passing on that student feedback, and how they can be more creatively and intentionally engaged with those groups.
YM: I wanted our platform to be about adding a position in the international student office as a non-traditional student visa advisor. A lot of the time there can be confusion or complications with visas that come through the international office. So I helped the office come up with guidelines of how to help those students [with], specifically tax, residency and scholarships concerns. I feel that I’ve helped them gain a new perspective on that because there’s about 200 out of the 40,000 students that have the visa, and instead of saying "Oh, you talk to this person, talk to that person," I really believe I’m helping them engage in a meaningful way, just by having that knowledge.
TNR: What was your favorite part of being in student government?
IS: Definitely the people. I think as much as we are a student organization, we’re a community. So, getting to meet people in this space from all different walks of the university, how we’re able to be so intentional about our representation, and knowing that at any point I can hear from someone in every college or identity that we hold on campus has been impactful for me. I’ve been able to build those relationships, be an advocate, and really work for the student body.
YM: Isaac and I made many efforts to go to offices, such as the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Women’s Office to have our presence there and just make sure they know we are here for them. I think working intensely with the groups really helps build up our community, and I really enjoyed meeting new people and learning more about the different centers and organizations on our campus.
TNR: Do you have any regrets?
IS: My only regret is at the beginning of my term when I came in really passionate and excited for the role, I had my moments of doubt of whether I should be in the position or am I the right person. I think I let it get to me more than I would have liked, but I can say now that I’ve learned to overcome those things to be able to tell myself, ‘I’m in this position for a reason and that I have a voice for a reason.’
TNR: What do you feel was the most difficult part of the job?
IS: When you’re in a position like this, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with what you feel the expectations are from administration, of the student body, and those that you have for yourself. There’s so many different groups you’re trying to listen to, speak to, and work with, so at times it can be difficult to jungle those different things at once when you have other responsibilities.
TNR: Is there anything you would have done differently?
YM: I think just talking to people sooner, as well as taking the summer to be intentional. We could’ve been working more throughout the summer, even though we don’t expect everyone else to. Though starting those conversations during summer and sending out emails and reminders would have aided our progress even further.
TNR: What advice would you give to the future president and vice president?
IS: Don’t doubt yourself. If you’re elected and, in the position, it wasn’t a mistake because you’re there for a reason. You should use the time you have as efficiently and effectively as you can because it goes by quickly. And if you spend a lot of that time not believing in yourself, you’ll only have those thoughts and feelings that you have come true. So be engaged and believe in what you’re doing.
TNR: What are you hoping for in the future of student government after you graduate?
YM: The future of student government is obviously ever-changing depending on the student bodies. What I want for the future is to stay current, not dwelling on issues that were in the past and not important to the students in that current day. Whether that’s the ecosystem of the administration and university or keeping up with the campus community, listening to the students to make sure you are providing that space for them to rely on to contribute to bettering their college experience.
IS: I think emphasizing on student government being able to relay students’ issues that come during the school year and being attentive to coming up with solutions. There’s always going to be something happening, so continuing to be engaged and working with the people of our campus is a big part of that too. It can be hard sometimes to execute your platform that you laid out for everyone, but just keeping up and addressing other subjects that may come up as the semester goes on is important. We have a lot of amazing student leaders who are running in the election and I’m super excited to watch and keep up to see how this organization develops and grows. I hope that it continues to be the best organization that I know it can be.