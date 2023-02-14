The annual Kuamka Week held by the African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC) at the University of Cincinnati (UC) was recently held from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4. The weeklong events are a traditional way for UC students to kick off Black History Month.
Each year, Mr., Miss or Mx. Kuamka are crowned. They are chosen after a week of participating in events such as a Q&A and a talent show. This year, Mr. and Miss Kuamka were crowned at the Red, Black, Green and Gold Ball on Saturday, Feb. 4. Aaron Allen, a fourth-year international business major, took home the title of Mr. Kuamka, and Jaela Kennedy, a second-year law and society major took home the title of Miss Kuamka.
The News Record (TNR): Why did you decide to participate in Kuamka Week?
Jaela Kennedy (JK): I decided to participate in Kuamka week because I wanted to get an experience that I wasn’t sure if I would ever get again. Kuamka is full of black excellence, and full of student leaders. I wanted the opportunity to be a part of that, while also getting the chance to meet other student leaders within the AACRC.
Aaron Allen (AA): I decided to participate in Kuamka to leave a lasting legacy on UC’s campus, and to also leave a positive impact on the community.
TNR: What does Kuamka Week mean to you?
JK: Kuamka Week to me means getting the opportunity to showcase all our hard work. This was the time for us to introduce the student population to our platform, showcase our unique talents and create an unbreakable bond with our cohort. Kuamka Week was an exciting week full of so many emotions. There were times where I was terrified, excited, proud and shocked. One of my favorite things was watching my cohort present their answers to questions or presenting their platforms. It was amazing to see them speak about topics they are so passionate about.
AA: Kuamka means unity, meaning that with my newfound title as Mr. Kuamka, it's my job to further unite UC’s community with its many different populations.
TNR: In your opinion, what did it take to become Mr./Miss Kuamka?
JK: Becoming Miss Kuamka differs for each person. For me it took a lot of passion, time, dancing, laughing and working with my amazing coaches.
AA: It took a lot of hard work and effort to become Mr. Kuamka. It was a time commitment as well.
TNR: What was your favorite part about Kuamka Week?
JK: My favorite part of Kuamka Week would be platform day. I am so passionate about my platform, that getting the opportunity to explain my vision and platform to so many students was such an awesome experience. After explaining my platform to other student leaders, I had so many students tell me how important my platform is and how they would love to see it happen at UC.
TNR: What is your goal for the next year as Mr. Kuamka?
AA: My goal is to implement my platform which is called, "Please Don't Stop The Music.” It is geared towards music therapy and just explaining what it is as well as its benefits. I would also like to get more guys involved in Kuamka as well.