When Maeve Hamlet, a third-year University of Cincinnati (UC) student, found her lifelong companion, Gianni, she had no idea how difficult it would be to bring Gianni to college.
"I adopted my dog Gianni about a month before my freshman year of college. When I adopted Gianni, he was already trained and socialized with other animals," Hamlet said. "I had high hopes of being able to bring him with me to school, and I wanted to live in the dorms like the rest of my peers, but registering him as an emotional support animal on campus was extremely complicated and lengthy. So, ultimately I decided to find an off-campus apartment because I could not imagine being away from Gianni."
Animals provide many people today with emotional support, which is why there has been an uproar in emotional support animal (ESA) applications across the United States. But what about students on college campuses?
Much like Hamlet, other students have been attempting to do the same. A 2021 study, "The Rise in Use of Emotional Support Animals by College Students: The Impact of Parenting Styles," published in the Georgia Journal of College Student Affairs, showed the rise in ESA use and mental health concerns that are present among students on college campuses. This recent study shows pet owners can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Students who have pets with them during the school year have decreased feelings of loneliness, anxiety and stress, as well as increased fitness levels.
Linda King, a therapist and social worker, obtained her master's of social work from UC and is a former social worker at the university. King has been in her field for over 30 years and has a professional and personal stake in the issue of allowing pets on campus.
"Having a pet can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression for some individuals, which is one reason we are seeing an increase in 'emotional support animals.' Even without an ESA designation, pet ownership can help provide a sense of purpose as well as structure to our lives," King said. "Dog walking is an excellent way to meet other people and build social connections. I think anything colleges can reasonably do to help support students is worth looking into. Having a pet in the dorms, with some guidelines, seems like a reasonable accommodation."
Not only are pets known for their mental boosts and companionship, but for many students, they provide a more structured routine, including exercise, outdoor time, and a chance to make new friends. Talking about a pet to someone new can be a great icebreaker.
Around 40 colleges and universities in the U.S. allow students to bring their pets to school, one of which is Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Washington & Jefferson College released a statement in December of 2021 announcing their newly renovated pet-friendly residence halls that offer students a chance to live with their furry and scaly friends. Two student residence halls, titled Adam and Buchanan, make it easy for student pet owners by including a dog wash station, as well as upgraded accommodations to make pet ownership accessible. This change has also authorized W&J to add more green space to the complex to allow more outdoor activity areas for student housing.
Washington & Jefferson College students can live in pet-friendly dorms with cats, dogs, small birds, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, turtles and fish. According to the school's site, "W&J recognizes that pets can provide a formative piece of the college experience, which is why each pet-friendly dorm provides a friendly environment to pets, their owners, and pet lovers."
"University Policy does not allow pets within our university residential managed properties," said Michael Southern, the department director of accessibility at UC. "If a student has a documented disability and would like to live on a university-managed property, they are able to request an assistance animal and or service animal to reside with them. However, pets, per university policy, are not allowed within a university residential managed property."
Along with the benefits pets provide to students, they accompany numerous challenges that some universities cannot get past. Things like potential damage to dorms, expenses and risk to others are just a few of the reasons why universities like UC say that they cannot provide a pet-friendly campus for their students.
"University housing seeks to maintain facilities focused on learning, leadership, inclusion, and community," said Richard Sharp, UC's assistant director of campus housing and food services. "Pets offer several benefits to individual students while also presenting challenges in community living – consideration for others, cost containment, and health. University housing seeks to create a balance of the needs of as many students as possible living on campus."
Along with being a therapist and social worker, King is also an avid animal lover. She has been a successful foster parent to over 50 dogs and cats at Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society and has worked with numerous individuals, including students, that have been affected by not being able to own a pet.
"I have worked a lot with young adults. I can say that the transition to college can be extremely difficult for students. It's a time that they are vulnerable to anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, and other significant mental health conditions. Many of them are leaving not only their family, friends, and community support but also their lifelong pets. I have had many clients who miss the comfort of their dog or cat," King said. "I have certainly encouraged my college-aged clients to foster, adopt, or bring their family pet whenever appropriate."
This has been especially relevant to students like Hamlet, who have relied heavily on their pets for emotional support in navigating the college experience. "When I felt lonely or didn't have anybody to talk to, Gianni was always there for me. He has been my rock, and we have grown together so much. He truly is my best friend," Hamlet said.
Now close to her final semester of college, Hamlet is still living in her off-campus apartment with Gianni and is happy with the decision she has made. "I have loved living off-campus with Gianni, and as I am approaching graduation this May, I truly believe I would not have been able to get this far in college without him," she said.