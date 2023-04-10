Greek life is a huge part of any college. Many college campuses have a street or a section of housing reserved specifically for fraternity and sorority houses. In recent years, with the help of social media apps such as TikTok, new trends revolving around being involved in Greek life have skyrocketed.
Most people are interested in joining a fraternity or sorority to make connections and experience the social side of Greek life. However, campuses offer many types of fraternities, such as engineering and business fraternities. In these fraternities, the members focus more on what brings them together.
Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPsi) is the oldest and largest business fraternity, with the Eta chapter founded in 1914 at the University of Cincinnati (UC). The chapter is a co-ed fraternity and currently has 108 members. What sets AKPsi apart from other major-focused fraternities is that they accept members pursuing any major. For example, they currently have a member pursuing a major or minor in every undergraduate college. Not only does this add diversity, but it also adds a new perspective.
Sarah Sheffer, a second-year public relations student and member of AKPsi, is an active member currently on the diversity, equity and inclusion committee. Also, when she rushed AKPsi, she served as vice president of her pledge class. Sheffer said she faces challenges being a non-business major in AKPsi, such as bonding with other members.
"Many people in the fraternity have classes together, are in the same major, or have had the same professors and it immediately gives them something to talk about and provides a level of comfortability and familiarity,” Sheffer said. “I must work a lot harder to connect with others and try to find friends in an organization where everyone knows each other." Sheffer also said that she has benefited by "learning things and encountering people I normally wouldn't be due to my major."
The president of AKPsi, Zach Kershner, elaborated on the importance of accepting all majors into AKPsi. Kershner joined AKPsi the first semester of his freshman year and has been active every semester. Throughout his years, he has served as the service chair, vice president, diversity equity and inclusion chair, and now president. Kershner said, "AKPsi accepts students of all majors because it allows us to have a greater diversity of ideas, but also helps people in other colleges to get professional development experiences that they would not have in their respective colleges."
Though they accept all majors into the fraternity, business majors still make up most of the members. Vice presidentCooper Schanne estimates that about 90 to 95% of the members of AKPsi are pursuing business-related majors, including himself. Schanne has been involved with AKPsi for around two years. This past fall semester, he served as pledge director, and this semester he has recently accepted the role of vice president.
"We always push for involvement. However much you put in is what you are going to get out,” Schanne said. His ability to climb leadership positions proves that involvement pays off.
Although AKPsi and other business-focused fraternities differ from traditional Greek life, they still participate in philanthropic events. One of the fraternity's five core values is service. Nick Dan is a second-year economics and marketing major who explained the current organizations the fraternity is partnering with.
"Currently, we are involved with St. Vincent DePaul and Clean-up Cincy. Next semester we have plans of getting involved with Sober Living House and other organizations," Dan said.
Another similarity lies within the alumni of the fraternities, who typically stay connected after graduation and make connections nationally through being a part of a fraternity. One of AKPsi'salumni, Catherine Hoferer, left the university with many valuable lessons from AKPsi.
"I was taught an abundance of lessons, but one stands out. I was taught the qualities of a good leader," Hoferer said. "Be a diligent listener, learn from others and your own mistakes, and lead with confidence; speak up, use your voice."
Hoferer also shares how her involvement in AKPsi has helped her after graduation. Currently, Hoferer works for a company due to the help of another AKPsi alumni. "He guided me through the entire process and helped me land my dream job. With that being said, I guess it's safe to say AKPsi really does set you up for your future through the connections you make," Hoferer said.
The current members and alumni work together to make AKPsithe best it can be. They also have a faculty advisor to help them along the way, Dr. Matthews, who has been involved with AKPsi since the mid-1980s. He went through the pledge process in 1989, and for the past 34 years, he has been there to help any members or alumni the best he can.
"Show up and shut up. My role is to guide, mentor, and help when needed. Advice and counsel when needed," Matthews said. "My job as an educator and advisor isn't to think or do for them, but guide them how to learn to think for themselves, contribute to society, and be there for others."
When asked what Matthews wants students involved in AKPsito leave the university with, Matthews answered, "To be prepared to live, learn, work, and lead into the future. It is their learning journey. I cannot do it for them, am always there if needed."
There are many working parts to making a fraternity work. Every person involved has a vital role, from the members to the alumni and the faculty advisor. The people involved must also be passionate about what they do, and passion overflows regarding AKPsi. Though some are looking for the traditional fraternities and sororities when entering college, do not count out AKPsi.