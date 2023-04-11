Across the street from the University of Cincinnati's (UC) Campus Green and Woodside Drive parking garages, along Martin Luther King Drive, sits a historic 90-acre natural green space. On any given day, UC students and nearby residents traverse its hiking trails, throw discs into frisbee golf holes and take in the tranquil ripples of its lake. The park is also an area for birds, designated as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by the National Audubon Society.
The green space, Burnet Woods, has been these things and more to the Clifton community for over a century. Now, imagine this space with fewer acres of natural green space, giving residents less room to wander and driving away the birds and other species that inhabit the area.
Cincinnati Parks has proposed a development project to add a dog park with artificial turf and grass on the northeast section, on the intersection of Jefferson and Ludlow Avenues, of Burnet Woods. While some see the proposal as a good opportunity to take your pup out for a nice walk on a warm sunny day, others warn of downsides.
This development, critics warn, has some potential adverse impacts on the overall environment of Burnet Woods, like a loss of biodiversity and added pollutants into an area deemed as an IBA. Due to UC development in the 1800s, Burnet Woods has already lost some of the biodiversity it once contained. The natural greenspace once spanned 173 acres – now down to 89.3 acres.
"Burnet Woods is a very diverse lawn for different pollinators, and when it changes, it will have a biodiversity of zero," said David Stradling, a history professor and director of environmental studies at UC.
Amy Townsend-Small, an environmental studies professor at UC, added, "Development would decrease the habitat diversity. [Dog] feces and urine are considered pollutants that will scare away the birds and attract other wildlife."
The dog park will also introduce new effects on Burnet Woods' ecosystem, particularly the addition of artificial turf and grass – which contains a chemical called Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a chemical created in the 1940s as an additive to strengthen industrial products.
PFAS is a forever chemical with a half-life of four to eight years in the human body and 92 years in water. With such an extensive half-life, PFAS can be very hard to break down, as it finds ways to attach to different organisms and other ecosystems.
City Council on March 15 passed a motion to develop a plan on how best to address the issues of PFAS at the proposed dog park. The administration has 90 days to report back to Council.
Cincinnati Parks did not immediately respond to The News Record’s request for comment.
"The introduction of PFAS will leech from the turf and get into the soil and water in the Mill Creek watershed," said Bob Hyland, an associate professor with the department of English at UC and author of a chapter in "Technical Communication for Environmental Action."
"If one looks at this from an environmental justice perspective, then the neighbors closest who would be most impacted by the development are already environmental justice populations. Meaning 12 out of 12 of the US EPA's indices are those neighbors and are in the 90th to 95th percentile for the exposure of all of the indices," Hyland added.
The development impacts the health of residents living in the area. Not only does it have a human impact, but it can also impact wildlife.
"When you're talking about PFAS, you're talking about 9,000 different chemicals, and once they've been introduced in an environment, they can spread everywhere," said Dr. Latonya Jackson, an aquatic toxicologist at the UC biology department whose studies partially focus on PFAS and its impacts on the environment. "The turf does come up, and it's going to stick to [the dogs], and now they're transferring it around."
The negative effects of PFAS apply to both land and water animals, impacting livers and kidneys, suppressing immune systems, delaying development, lowering reproductive success, and causing birth defects, weight loss, and different kinds of cancer. "It's going to accumulate in the fatty tissues and organs of different organisms," Jackson said.
PFAS can also permeate through the shell of the egg, which leads to lower reproductive success in the species. "When there's a birth defect in a migrating species, it could leave them defenseless," Jackson said when addressing the effects this may have on birds and other species.
The effects of PFAS may even have harmful effects on your four-legged furry friends, as well. With artificial turf being used as one of the main materials, there are concerns for an increase in heat attraction; it could actually pose a hazard to the pads of dogs' feet.
"For example, if the air temperature is 80 degrees, the turf can heat up to 120 to 140 degrees, and the pads of the dog's feet aren't built for that," Jackson said.
Although the development poses threats to the ecosystem of Burnet Woods, students and residents alike share their own concerns not only for the sustainability of the park but the engagement of the Cincinnati Parks organization.
"Cincinnati Parks did not perform a robust community engagement process, not in this area," said Rachel Wells, a Clifton resident living on Jefferson Avenue.
Cincinnati Parks seems to have given little notice about this new development plan to the Jefferson and Ludlow Avenues residents, residents said, with no signs or notice for the proposal. The plan was decided about 18 months ago and was settled in August 2022, with the proposal posted in January 2023.
"That lack of engagement process shows that they don't care," Wells said, continuing her thoughts on the lack of engagement. There also seemed to be no residential survey, which is standard procedure when major development proposals are in the works. Wells claimed that she received no survey for development. In the FAQ of the City of Cincinnati's website for the development proposal, Cincinnati Parks relies on a residential survey that was taken for a park development plan for Dunore Park.
"Students, among other volunteers, have provided thousands of hours of free labor for clearing honeysuckle and other invasive species and picking up litter. It's unfortunate that Cincinnati Parks is uninterested in these students' voices," Wells said. Residents and students alike feel that this is a downplay on the vocal concern and the overall work that goes into Burnet Woods.
"I think the most disheartening thing is that this process that is being followed is not listening to community input," said Mackenzie Mason, a second-year environmental studies student at UC. "We are kind of just treating Burnet Woods as potential property instead of the natural oasis that it is. Not even touching on the amount of environmental benefits Burnet has, it is a beloved community space by Clifton residents and students alike."
"The biggest emotion I'm feeling is shock for the blatant disregard for the policies in broad daylight," said Karenna Miller, a resident who has been living on Jefferson Avenue for 15 years. "I left a career to pursue a simpler life. I used to be a medical librarian. Now I take care of old people. I find happiness in the rhythms of my simple daily life, so I'm saddened that people can't hear that [Cincinnati Parks] will interrupt a lot of rhythms in a lot of lives by imposing this dog park."