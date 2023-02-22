The University of Cincinnati (UC) hosted Saturday the ninth annual Onyx & Ruby Gala to celebrate Black History Month. Hosted by the UC African American Alumni Affiliate (4A), the formal event honors Black alumni, students and staff who have positively affected the UC community and the community around them.
For the past nine years, the gala has raised money to support the Shani Scholarship. Presented by 4A, the Shani Scholarship helps underrepresented students looking for co-op or study-abroad support. This year, the event was emceed by UC alumni Ewaniki Moore-Hawkins, who graduated from UC business in 2006. Hawkins previously received the Tower of Strength Award at the 2017 Onyx & Ruby Gala.
Six awards were presented this year: the Georgia E. Beasley Legacy Award, the Linda Bates Parker Legend Award, the Pillar of the Community Award, the Tower of Strength Award, the Emerging Leader Award and the Student Trailblazer Award.
Kerry Charles, a UC graduate in communications in 2005, received this year’s Pillar of the Community Award. Since emceeing the event in 2020, Charles was excited to come back and reunite with the community at UC.
“I got a call asking how I would feel about being nominated for the award,” Charles, a current news anchor for NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio, said. “I learned that that phone call was a ruse to tell me I had already earned the award. It is a high honor. Oddly enough, I am an introvert. When I finish the newscast, I go back to my desk, so it was nice to be recognized for the work that I do, and work that inspires other people.”
Charles spent a few years living in North Carolina between graduating college and coming back to Ohio. During his time in North Carolina, he started a nonprofit, giving kids in need free haircuts. This, along with his involvement within UC, contributed to Charles receiving this award.
“February of 2020 I emceed the event,” Charles said. “The gala turned out to be the grand finale before the world closed. It was awesome to be in a space where UC’s black community was celebrated. As a student, few and far between, I never felt like I mattered at a large scale. I never had a professor of color in communication courses. This program helps to elevate the idea of inclusivity within the UC community.”
Overall, the event recognized six categories of Black excellence at UC, with one student recognized, four alumni and one staff member. The importance of the event is everlasting, as it helps fund an impactful scholarship while putting a spotlight on Black members of the community.
“I think that each and every one of us has the power to be a pillar of the community,” Charles said. “It doesn't take much to make a difference. If all you can do is get trash off the street on your block, that makes a difference.”