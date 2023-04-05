American Sign Language (ASL) has spread amongst students at universities, encouraging more course offerings and the establishment of organizations to help improve their skills in the language.
The University of Cincinnati's (UC) ASL club helps teach experienced and non-experienced students the basic concepts of sign language. Members start out learning fingerspelling, which is a fundamental skill of ASL. This helps them become familiar with the language mannerisms and feel more comfortable with learning. The club also incorporates interpreters to make sure they are teaching students what and how is the correct way to use certain signs. Whether students are learning for a language requirement or just for fun, this club acts as a beacon to create a comfortable and collaborative environment for students to learn and understand more about the language.
Teaching and learning ASL in schools and universities can be extremely important for both deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Getting rid of those barriers helps knock out the stigma that surrounds members of the deaf community and create an inclusive environment.
"UC does have a population of deaf and HOH [hard of hearing] students on campus, so having awareness of ASL and visual communication allows for a two-way conversation, as opposed to the deaf person doing the majority of the work to accommodate conversation," said Angela Demchuk, former ASL club president and nursing graduate student.
As the popularity of ASL increases, it has caused more people to learn and teach the language to others, and members of the deaf community are creating different platforms to raise awareness for ASL. For example, TikTok has helped create a diverse community of many creators that advocate for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing. Many of these creators are not just teaching ASL but suggesting resources one can use to support the deaf community, such as taking up any ASL classes or joining clubs offered by schools.
"I believe social media helps increase the awareness of ASL as well as the deaf community and gets the language more exposure," said Ainsley O'Brien, first-year nursing student and member of the ASL club. "Though it is very important to make sure if you are interested in ASL, you are seeking out reliable sources to be fully educated about ASL to understand the language."
The goal of the ASL club is to create a community for people to build relationships, where you are not just learning but understanding other experiences. "I think it's most impactful that we get to listen to other people's stories with ASL and be aware of the challenges they've faced when accessing certain things," said Katelyn Mitchell, current ASL club co-president and fourth-year speech language and hearing sciences student.
A beneficial perspective of learning ASL is from those taking their skills into their profession. For example, Demchuk is a patient care assistant on a pediatric neurotrauma unit hoping to become a critical care nurse or research nurse. She is able to use her fluency in ASL to communicate with patients and further advocate for sign language interpreters.
"I advocate frequently for sign language interpreters to be present in hospital settings because it will help communication to be easier when both people are in person versus using video interpreters," Demchuk said.
One goal that many members of the deaf community, as well as the UC ASL club, hope is that sign language continues to expand to get the exposure needed to uplift the deaf community.
"I felt well supported by UC, its students, and our accessibility resource office, which has been a wonderful resource for me during my college years," Demchuk said. "I'm grateful to have wonderful faculty and friends who can communicate with me in sign language, and it always makes my day when I see faculty or interpreters around campus."