The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 25 crimes from Sept. 13-19, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
Sunday, September 13
Disorderly conduct at the Corry Boulevard Garage was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a UCPD arrest.
Criminal mischief at the 2500 Block of Ohio Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Menacing at the Shoemaker Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
A fictitious driver’s license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Motor vehicle theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
A sexual assault that occurred at an unknown date and location three to four years ago was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
A sexual assault that occurred on June 16 at Delta Tau Delta was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Monday, September 14
Sexual assault at the 2200 Block of Stratford Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Bike theft at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, September 15
Bike theft at Daniels Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Wednesday, September 16
Theft at the Woodside Drive Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Theft at Dabney Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Bike theft at the Lindner College of Business was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Thursday, September 17
A fictitious driver’s license at Edwards Three was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Bike theft at Siddall Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Burglary at the Deacon was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Stalking at Marian Spencer Hall was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Fondling at Stratford Heights Building 17 was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Friday, September 18
Assault at the 100 Block of West McMillan Street was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a CPD arrest.
Public indecency at the corner of Riddle Road and Marshall Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Telecommunications fraud at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Fondling at University Park Apartments was reported to UCPD. The case was handed off to CPD.
Theft from motor vehicle at the University Avenue Garage was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, September 19
Trespassing at Edwards Two was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Theft at the 200 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a CPD arrest.