The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) reported and responded to 13 crimes from Oct. 11 – 17, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
In a recent address to student leaders, Director of Public Safety, James Whalen, delivered an update on crime trends both on and off campus.
Crime data shows that on and off-campus crime is generally down compared to last year, though there was a sharp increase in reports of motor vehicle theft.
The increase in vehicle theft is largely due to food delivery drivers leaving their cars running and unattended, Whalen said.
Whalen attributed the decrease in reported crimes on-campus to a low density of on-campus residents, though he noted that crime on campus is generally low to begin with.
From Aug.1 to Oct. 1, there have been seven separate shootings in the neighborhoods surrounding campus. A total of 11 people suffered gunshot wounds as a result of these shootings, one of which was fatal.
Whalen said there have been two triple shootings reported near campus this year. One such shooting forced Cincinnati police to close off East McMillan Street in effort to prevent retaliation, he added.
Whalen noted that city-wide homicides are up 37% this year, which is anticipated to be one of the city’s deadliest years on record.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Joy riding at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Criminal damaging at the Graduate Hotel was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Monday, Oct. 12
Criminal damaging at 2925 Campus Green Drive was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Criminal damaging of a motor vehicle at the Victory North Lab Facility was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Stalking at Calhoun Hall was reported to UCPD. No criminal complaint was filed.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
A drug law violation, fictitious ID, driving under suspension, expired tags and warrants for arrest at other police departments at the 1600 Block of Musketeer Drive was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by an arrest by the Xavier University Police Department.
Theft at USquare was reported to UCPD. A student conduct referral was issued.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Trespassing at the Tangeman University Center was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “exceptionally cleared.”
Friday, Oct. 16
Arson and trespassing at Edwards Two was reported to UCPD. The case was closed by a UCPD arrest.
Theft at Gettler Stadium was reported to UCPD. The disposition is “active.”
Saturday, Oct. 17
Assault at the 300 Block of Calhoun Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
Assault and shots fired at the 2300 Block of Moerlein Avenue was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.
Harassment at the 2800 Block of Vine Street was reported to UCPD. The case is being handled by CPD.