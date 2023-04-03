The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team stole the series finale on Sunday against the Wichita State Shockers in comeback fashion, salvaging a 9-8 win in the three-game weekend battle. These were the first American Athletic Conference (AAC) games of the year of the Bearcats, capping off their final season in the conference.
Following their loss to No. 11 Louisville, the Bearcats struggled early in this series but put it together late to steal a win and snap their three-game losing streak. Their 12-16 record is fueled by their streakiness – winning four or five in a row, then matching it with a similar losing streak.
The Shockers came into UC red-hot after sweeping Massachusetts and squeaking out an 8-7 win against Oklahoma. Wichita State started the weekend fourth in the AAC thanks to its four-game winning streak and could’ve ended the weekend in second, trailing just East Carolina, who is ranked No. 8 in the nation, but will remain in fourth.
Game one was the seventh start for UC junior pitcher Chase Hopewell. Hopewell gave the Bearcats a solid six innings, only surrendering two runs during the outing. The bullpen held it down for the rest of the game, and outfielder Cole Harting hit his fifth home run of the season, but it was one of only two hits and was the lone run UC could muster over the entire game. UC lost 2-1 in the opener.
Game two had much more offense, but it started with eight straight runs from the Shockers. UC starter Chase Horst started with two strong shutout innings but gave up the first four runs as the Bearcats hurt themselves early, committing an error that accounted for three unearned runs.
The offense threatened multiple times, but Wichita State starter Payton Tolle limited the Bearcats to just two runs in the first five frames, striking out seven in the process. The Bearcats scored a late surge scoring four in the eighth thanks to four walks, but it was too late, and UC lost again, this time 10-6.
Game three saw the Bearcats fall behind early again. Two home runs against Bearcats’ pitching gave the Shockers a five-run inning that eventually led to an 8-1 lead through five innings.
Game two’s pitcher, Peyton Tolle, was the star of the show at the plate for the Shockers, finishing the game 3-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Things started to look bleak for UC, but the Bearcats, just innings away from starting conference play 0-3, decided to make another late run, tallying two runs in both the sixth and the seventh to close the cap to three.
Once the bats started to get going, the bullpen could hold it down for the end of the game. Wichita State managed to get a runner to third, but pitcher Mitch White came in and struck out the next two Shockers to hold the game. The Bearcats then got a baserunner of their own, and when UC needed it most, infielder Sean Springer capitalized. Springer went opposite field for his first collegiate career home run and cut the lead to one.
The ninth started with a Shockers single, but some working around by White and baserunning blunder allowed the Bearcats top of the order to get their shot to win it against Shockers closer Caden Favors.
Landyn Vidourek started the inning off with a walk on a nine-pitch at-bat, and after the pitcher dropped a Kerrington Cross bunt, Ryan Nicholson drew a walk to load the bases. Cole Harting, who already had multiple hits on the game, stepped in and knocked in the game-winning run, capping off an eight-run comeback, winning the game 9-8. Harting’s two-run single was also the 100th RBI in Harting’s career.
The Bearcats desperately needed to win, and they were able to rally by scoring two runs in each of the final four innings. With it coming in comeback fashion, this could be what UC needs to start a potential turnaround heading into the thick of conference play.
UC will travel to Oxford to take on the Wright State Raiders for the Joe Nuxhall Classic before heading to Memphis to continue AAC play. The Raiders lead the all-time series 46-40 and stand at 15-12 on the season going into their matchup with the Bearcats. The game is on Tuesday, April 4, with the first pitch at 2 p.m.