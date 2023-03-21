Around the University of Cincinnati (UC) and the city it calls home, it can be challenging to get away from the hustle of the big city – with constant sirens and commotion seemingly at every turn.
However, appreciating nature is a great way to step away from the buzzing life of the city – especially if you enjoy the quiet. Stargazing is a popular form of leisure, as it can simultaneously be a way to unwind and learn more about how the constellations, stars and planets function.
This guide will share some of the best spots near UC's campus to spread out a blanket on the grass and watch the stars – along with some easy ways to identify constellations.
Calhoun Hall terrace
The newly renovated Calhoun Hall has some ideal vantage points for late-night stargazing. The terrace has a plethora of outdoor seating and is high enough to avoid many of Calhoun Street's light emissions. This terrace is part of university housing, so make sure you meet the criteria for entrance into Calhoun Hall.
Bellevue Hill Park
Although Bellevue Hill Park is about a half-mile-long walk from campus, you'll have a beautiful view of the downtown Cincinnati skyline.
French Hall rooftop patio
The patio atop French Hall, a lesser-known spot on campus, is similar to Calhoun Hall's terrace – containing some chairs and benches. The spot, accessible via elevator, overlooks Sigma Sigma Commons and some of UC's iconic green spaces. It is open to anyone with proper UC building access during permitted hours.
Stargazing can be a fun activity during the right times – but it's easy to find yourself looking up at big star-blocking clouds that block the night sky. So here are some of the optimal things to keep in mind when planning a night of looking at the stars:
Cloud cover
You can check the cloud cover on any weather website. Ideally, you want to pick a night with minimal clouds in the sky.
Moon brightness
It's significantly harder to view the stars during a full moon, for instance, when a large amount of light is reflected off the moon. Ideally, you'd want to view the stars during the new moon or crescent moon phases. You can check this online or simply by looking outside at night.
In Cincinnati, we can observe a few famous constellations, like:
The Big Dipper
To find this pot-shaped star configuration, look for a group of seven bright stars forming a rectangle with a handle-shaped line attached.
The North Star
The Big Dipper is a helpful reference point for the famous North Star. At the end of the big dipper's handle, the line formed by the two ending stars will lead directly to the bright North Star.
Orion's Belt
This constellation has roots in Greek mythology and is only viewable in the winter but can be identified by three bright stars that form a belt of sorts.