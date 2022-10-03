The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Student Alumni Council announced their complete list of Homecoming Week events on Instagram Monday. Get out, get involved and “pump it up” this week with some of the activities they have to offer across campus.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
Hoco Cup of Joe: 8-10 a.m. Main Street.
Shirt Swap: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tangeman University Center.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
Coneys on the Quad: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tangeman University Center.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
Trivia Cats: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Street.
Nearly Naked Mile: 7 p.m. Sigma Sigma Commons.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
The Greatest Part of UC: 1-2:30 p.m. Bearcat Commons.
Car Smash: 11 a.m.-1p.m. Bearcat Commons.
Fall Ball: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Bogart’s.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Bearcat Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Street.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Homecoming Parade: 10:30 a.m. Clifton Avenue.
UC vs. USF Game: 2:30 p.m. Nippert Stadium.
Additionally, local restaurants Better Blend, Good Plates Eatery, Auntie Anne’s, Mac’s Pizza Pub and Keystone Bar and Grill are offering student discounts throughout the week in celebration of Homecoming.