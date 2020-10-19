With Halloween just around the corner, it is now the memorable time of the year to watch everyone pretend to be something they are not for a weekend.
Although we can still appreciate the basics such as a cat, vampire, angel, devil, and more, there are some costumes specific to 2020 to be on the lookout for. This year has been crazy all around, so people will no doubt be looking to escape reality with their Halloween looks.
Here is a list of the most predictable costumes you are sure to see this year:
Euphoria
The popular TV show has become well-known for its iconic outfits, so we’re sure to see the glittery get-ups recreated in many different ways this spooky season.
Tiger King and Carol Baskin
As the nemesis duo that got all of us through quarantine, I will call it now that this will be the most-trendy costume of 2020. The amount of leopard print and flower crowns that will be worn is predicted to be astronomical.
Beetlejuice
Due to the recent Beetlejuice songs on TikTok, and the timelessness of the movie itself, people of all ages will undoubtedly dress as any of the characters for Halloween. All you need is a black and white pinstripe suit and green hair spray/dye, and you’ve mastered the titular character’s look.
Cardi B
Cardi B’s interesting yet successful single WAP has become so widespread that I’m sure it will be playing at all of the Halloween parties, and there will be plenty of Cardis to lip sync to it.
Taylor Swift
Taylor’s new album “Folklore” and her distinct unique style should be a classic costume recreation this year. There are 7 eras to choose from, so you are sure to see at least one of the iconic looks.
Space Cowgirl
Recently this has been a trendy look; how could you go wrong with colorful wigs and metallic clothes?
Harley Quinn
The hit movie “Birds of Prey” was released at the beginning of 2020 and contained an iconic combination of female villains. Get the girl squad together and anyone can kill this costume.
Outer Banks
Every main character in this Netflix original was well-loved throughout quarantine. This is another perfect costume for the whole squad, and relatively easy as it’s just beachy summer clothing.
Trolls
The movie touched all of our hearts, young and old, for the second time when the sequel came out back in April. I think it is possible you could see any age group rocking this look.
Among Us
The mobile game skyrocketed in popularity over just the last month. It took the gaming community by storm, so it’d be no surprise to see crowds of colorful spacemen out on the streets this season in consequence. Did you see red vent?
Overall, I hope we share the same excitement about changing our looks for a night to bring a little fun back to 2020. Stay safe and have a fun, spooky and eventful Halloween.