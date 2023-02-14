There’s no denying it: We’ve officially entered the worst part of the Ohio winter. The excitement of breaking out your favorite fuzzy jacket and matching scarf that’s been hanging out in the back of the closet since last winter has worn off, the sky is stuck in a permanent shade of grey and the freezing cold wind that slaps you in the face each time you step outside is enough to make you want to lock yourself inside until spring.
Curators at the Contemporary Art Center have offered a way for those that are winter-sick to time-travel to a warmer, more colorful season. “Under the Canopy” is a new exhibition featuring artwork by Argentinian artist Julia Orquera Bianco.
For over a year, Bianco spent time immersing herself in Burnet Woods, one of the oldest parks in Cincinnati, located just off the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Bianco walked every path of the woods, cleaning up the trails, conducting research, teaching classes and relaxing.
“Under the Canopy” is inspired by the love and admiration Bianco developed for Burnet Woods.
Upon entering the exhibit, museumgoers are welcomed by three simple panels – each decorated with materials straight from the woods and etched with sayings from local Cincinnatians’ reflections on what Burnet means to them. “Some days I feel like I am waiting to meet her,” reads the first panel, a pink and green painted mix sprinkled with dirt from the floor of Burnet. The second panel, a rich purple shade, reads, “Woven canopy keeping me dry. I give it thanks.” The final panel, a forest green color, reads, “Do they know they hold my secrets too?”
Around the corner, six large panels spanning several feet tall are standing in stunning silence, towering over museumgoers the way trees do. Each panel is its own unique array of pink, orange, green, brown, yellow and white – colors of the forest that remind viewers of warmer days. The panels are given texture from a collection of mud, leaves, and other organic matter collected in Burnet Woods, fostering a feeling of direct connection to the environment that inspired this artwork.
By far the most captivating feature of these six panels is the intricately cut design on each of them. Each panel reflects a different view of the canopy that Bianco saw during her time in the woods, hence the title “Under the Canopy.” It’s easy to get lost in the patterns of each panel. Like looking for shapes in the clouds, no two viewers will see the same thing.
A timeline reflecting the history of Burnet Woods is printed on the wall, spanning from 450 million years ago to 2023, giving a deeper feeling of appreciation for the woods and just how much they have endured. A stack of postcards, books and official documents from Burnet Woods over the years is also offered for viewers to read.
“Under the Canopy” is on view at the Contemporary Arts Center from Feb. 3-March 5. It's open Wednesday to Sunday, and admission is free of charge.