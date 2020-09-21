COVID-19 may have prevented some groups from gathering together, but The University of Cincinnati's (UC) Nutri-Ed Club is still finding ways to connect with each other and the community.
Nutri-Ed is a UC club where members learn about nutrition and give back to the community by hosting nutrition presentations at St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit offering material assistance to those in need.
Nutri-Ed President, UC senior Rosie Rodriguez, enjoys volunteering with her group.
"We provide nutrition information to patrons who usually receive assistance from their food pantry," Rodriguez said. "We do our presentation and sometimes at the end, we'll have samples of food or we will have recipes. We have a great time."
Sophomore nursing major and the organization's education and volunteer coordinator, Emily Plummer, enjoys how the club both helps out the community and their fellow members by teaching them valuable information about health and wellness.
"The UC Nutri-Ed is a club that focuses on providing nutrition education for populations that don't receive the same opportunities as we do," Plummer said. "We create weekly lessons and offer cooking demonstrations to allow our students to have a more hands-on experience. We also like to facilitate friendly discussion with the students on what they can do to improve their health through nutrition."
While most club members are dietitian majors like Rodriguez, junior Allie Rodusky has a different path as a communication student. In addition to her major, Rodusky is completing a health and environmental science certificate because of her interest in personal nutrition.
"I have a strong passion for healthcare and for helping the personal welfare of others, Rodusky said. "Nutri-ed is one of the organizations that caught my eye. Wanting to give back to the community and the fact that it was in a health field made it better."
Plummer also has a passion for healthy eating. "Even though I'm a nursing major, I have always been interested in nutrition," Plummer said. "I believe nutrition has a huge influence on your body's health, and I would like to educate the community on how they can focus on staying healthy through foods."
One way the club is promoting nutrition during the pandemic is by offering virtual cooking classes.
"This year we are focusing on teaching cooking classes to those who might need it and fundraising for the St. Vincent de Paul," Plummer said. "Even though we can't go in and teach, fundraising and making sure the community members have access to adequate nutrition and helpful opportunities are just as important. For old and new members, we are focusing on how to provide good nutrition education through lessons and classes taught by Dr. Lee, our advisor. This makes sure our members are prepared for when we do go into class and teach."
Even though the club has had to adapt the way they share nutrition information, Rodusky believes that this is still a great activity to look into if you also have a passion for wellness.
"I would highly recommend [joining the club] if you're looking for a way to give back to the community," Rodusky said. "If you even have the smallest interest in nutrition, I would highly recommend joining. It's a great group of members, as well as the members at St. Vincent de Paul. It's a great community to get involved in."