Every four years, athletes from around the planet gather to take part in the Winter Olympics. The 2022 games, held in Beijing, have seen nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 nations come to the Chinese capital city to compete in 15 different disciplines, including the new events monobob, freestyle skiing big jump and new mixed-gender competitions. In another exciting and impressive first, Beijing is the first city to host both a summer and winter Olympic Games, after hosting the 2008 event.
Despite being an Olympics full of exciting firsts, the 2022 Games seem to have lost some of their popularity. The Washington Post reports that the Feb. 4 Opening ceremony saw 15.7 million people tune in, a 44 percent drop from the 2018 ceremony. The day-to-day coverage has seen an even more staggering drop in ratings, falling by 50 percent. Perhaps just following the trends that have seen many programs lose ratings, or maybe just suffering from a 13-hour time difference from the U.S. East Coast, these games, along with the 2021 Tokyo Summer games indicate that less and less people are interested in the Olympics.
This apparent decline in interest in the games hasn’t been lost on students at the University of Cincinnati (UC)
“I honestly don’t know much about these Olympics,” said Snigdha Potluri, a first-year digital media student. “I only knew that they were going on because my friend is obsessed with figure skating and was talking about it – I haven’t even seen them on social media.”
As the BBC reports, many sponsors are caught in between diplomatic tensions between the United States and China behooving Olympic sponsors like Coca-Cola, Toyota and Visa, to balance between advertising extensively like they have in past Olympics and pulling back a bit so as not to upset either government. This lack of advertising due to international hostiles has resulted in a fewer social media discussion about the Games. Combining this drop in advertisement, along with an increased interest in other events and the omnipresence of COVID, the dampened excitement about the games is undeniable.
Another UC student who feels that the games haven’t been as prominent as in years past is Sarah Turner, a third-year exploratory studies student.
“I haven't been watching much of [the Olympics] this year because I feel like they've been overshadowed by the Super Bowl,” she said while adding that she finds the summer Olympics to be more interesting and was more attentive to the Tokyo games this past summer.
Despite all the bad news of falling ratings and tense geopolitics, in addition to doping scandals and athletes testing positive for COVID-19, the 2022 Olympics have also been the source of good news. Records have been broken, older athletes are having an impressive showing, LGBTQ+ athletes have grown in numbers since the 2018 Olympics and the official mascot of the Games, a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen, has won the hearts of spectators and athletes alike, proving that even when they are riddled with problems, the Olympics are always fertile ground for some of the best feel good stories of the year.