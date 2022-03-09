Since March 2020, universities, businesses and organizations have been adapting to the new normal of masks, social distancing and over-cleaning of hands and surfaces. What if there is potential to go back to seeing the mask less faces of our loved ones, friends and peers?
On March 2, the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced that beginning March 12, masks are no longer required in academic buildings or classrooms “as long as the rates of hospitalization and transmissibility remain in the low medium zone.” This information has left some students excited while others are left scared for the potential re-spike in COVID cases.
“If I am being honest, I am a little concerned, I am scared that the numbers will spike and we will be in a worse position than before,” said Amy Race, a third-year early childhood education student.
Allie Holdcroft, a third-year health administration student, agrees with Race. “I am very excited about this change and about potentially going back to normalcy,” said Holdcroft. “At the same time, I am not going to get my hopes too high, what if the numbers go up again?”
Other students at UC have not put too much thought into the issue. Second-year informational technology student, Emma Brantley explained that she does not have a strong opinion-whether or not UC enforces a mask mandate or not.
"If I do not have to wear a mask then great, if I am told to wear one in classrooms then I will wear them too,” said Brantley. “It would be great if we did not have to wear one all the time, but I am not going to be upset if UC says I have to.”
Currently, not every UC student or faculty member is vaccinated. According to the university’s website, the vaccine requirement has been extended to the end of the spring term. Although the vaccine is mandated, exemptions are still very possible for some individuals. Some but not all include religious reasons, health reasons, personal beliefs and more. Since not everyone in the institution is vaccinated, some students are left feeling uneasy.
“I understood why we had to wear them [the masks] before, for not only my protection but my peers' protection as well,” said Holcroft. “Because we no longer have to wear them, I'm interested to see what is going to happen.”