With graduation arriving soon, seniors at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are preparing to take their walk across the stage, donning cap and gown, making the transition past college into the next chapter of their lives.
Simultaneously, a new generation of college students are prepping for their first semester, getting ready for their own transition from high school to UC. For many freshmen, they come into their first semester unsure of how to get involved on campus or of how college works in the first place.
Diego Gomez and Lillian Arrendondo are both seniors graduating after the summer semester at UC, and each shared their tips for incoming college students based on their own experiences.
Gomez has attended UC for two years, obtaining his Master’s of Design. He is from Columbia, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of El Bosque. Arrendondo has attended UC for four years, majoring in communications.
While attending school full-time, both Gomez and Arrendondo have also worked part-time jobs that they had to learn how to balance with their academics.
Arrendondo said that it takes time to “figure out time management” and that it takes learning how to “balance” classes with work as well as social time with friends. Freshman year, Arrendondo shared a dorm on campus. She said that is how she made close friends and continued to live with them off-campus.
Gomez, on the other hand, said he had a different experience. He explained that it is a process and, at times, a hassle to meet all the requirements of UC International.
Gomez has taken both in-person and online classes, but prefers in person, and said that he likes to be able to “talk in class and make friends,” especially in his creative field where “ideas come better when you’re together.”
Arrendondo said with the “shift of COVID” to online classes, she prefers online because of flexibility, making it easier to manage time. It allows her to work around her online classes and finish her homework in her desired time.
College has a lot to offer, with many clubs to join and awards to achieve. Arrendondo’s accomplishments from college include the Dean’s list, honors societies, and an award for her experiential learning CO-OP. Gomez said that he “received a 50% scholarship from the school of design for all [of his] master's program (four semesters) and this last semester received a 50% additional thanks to the Work Well Grant.”
Sometimes, students learn as they go and may wish that they would have done something different along the way. Gomez said that he wishes he had “more interaction with professors” and had met with them more. He said that having a close relationship with your professors is important and may even be helpful for the future.
If Arrendondo were to describe her college experience in one word, she would say that it was “rewarding.” With whatever major you decide to go into, college isn’t just about the schoolwork – there are many things to do and people to meet, and both Gomez and Arrendondo made the most of it.
Gomez would describe his college experience as “great,” he said. “It was amazing.” He continued, “I discovered a new version of myself and don’t regret anything. You get to build your own experience.”
Arrendondo is “very satisfied looking back” at her college experience. The only thing that she would change is to “focus more on social life because it is easy to get overwhelmed and to use it as an excuse to not hang out with friends."