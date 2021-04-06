UC med student balances schoolwork with passion for music; releases first EP “Cowboy Blue”

Fourth-year student Jude Luke is just like any other student in their final semester of undergrad. He's planning for his future and trying to finish the final weeks of classes out strongly while also enjoying the last few moments of being in college before continuing his education at the University of Cincinnati Medical School this fall. Unlike most other college seniors, though, Luke is gearing up to release his debut EP. "Cowboy Blue," Luke's first foray into music, is due to be released April 9 and will include six tracks. Ahead of the release, The News Record sat down with Luke to discuss his new music.
The News Record (TNR): You're in your final year of undergraduate about to start medical school, why release music now?
Jude Luke (JL): I think quarantine gave me a lot of time to do some introspection and process things that have been going on in my life. It also gave me the space to work on something like this. I've always been really interested in music, and this felt like the right time to do it. Wearing the hat of being an artist is still something that I'm not totally comfortable with yet, but it's something that I've wanted to do for a long time.
TNR: It's interesting that you have an interest in both music and medicine. How did that come about?
JL: Medicine has always been my first love. Things like service, empathy, and a sense of humanity are core values that are really built into the fibers of my being. Music is something I do for fun, and it allows me to channel my thoughts and feelings. I think I would consider it a success even if one person genuinely connects with it and really resonates with the music; anything else would be icing on the cake.
TNR: Where does your interest in music come from?
JL: Growing up, my older brothers put me onto a lot of Green Day and other really talented rock bands. I grew up learning piano, so I was familiar with chords and different music structures. I love singing, and I was in a choir all throughout when I was younger. For me, that was one part, and then wanting an outlet to express myself creatively was another and they went hand in hand together.
TNR: Who are your musical inspirations?
JL: When I was younger, I loved rock bands, but as I got older I branched out into a lot of different genres. With this EP specifically, I draw a lot of inspiration from Beabadoobee, Pink Floyd, Harry Styles, Frank Ocean, Kacey Musgraves and Tame Impala.
TNR: Your new EP is called "Cowboy Blue." What does that mean?
JL: It pays homage to my upbringing. I grew up in rural Southern Maryland, which a lot of people don't expect. It's a really old-fashioned, beautiful country place. We're surrounded by water, beaches and farmlands. I think that growing up there gave me a real appreciation of the beauty of nature and learning to find little things in life that give happiness to a slow pace of life. It gives you time to really think, and it certainly played a very formative role in how I see myself and how I see the world around me. I channel a lot of that perspective into my music, so it really felt right to kind of pay tribute to that place and blue is just how I feel sometimes.
TNR: What's your favorite song on your EP? Can you describe it and say why it's your favorite?
JL: I think "Sometimes Eye" is my favorite track. I chopped up some VHS footage that I'd taken over the past couple of years and picked out lines from important moments and then built that track layer by layer. Everything flowed so smoothly and each step just made sense. That track touches on my anxious thoughts and feelings that I have and how I grapple with those. I finished the demo for that track in three days. I would stay up really late working on it. I'm really connected to that track, and it has a lot of significance to me.
TNR: What's your writing process?
JL: I found that my process was focusing on big picture moments and themes in my life. I would reflect on what I'm feeling at the moment, and I let things simmer inside me for a while. I build up different thoughts and figure out how I want to articulate myself. Sometimes, I would write down a flow of consciousness and stop after a while and read it through, make tweaks to it and change words out.
TNR: How would you describe your music?
JL: I would say it's somewhere in the alternative/pop-rock genre. It touches on a lot of different things. I just had a lot of different things going on in my life on a personal and professional level. Some tracks are centered around personal relationships, and others are about the nature of life. One thing that permeates throughout the music is learning to accept the things that I can't change and also my pursuit of finding moments that give me happiness. I believe that beauty exists in every part of life, good and bad, and we should open our eyes and make an effort to look for it or we'll never find it.
"Cowboy Blue" will be out on all streaming services April 9. Pre-add on Spotify here.