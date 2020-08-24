During a mostly remote semester, a change of scenery from your dorm room can be helpful for staying focused and upbeat. We've compiled our top three favorite campus cafes offering Wi-Fi and good vibes for the best study space.
The 86
Located just across the street from the east side of campus, the serene, honey-sweet setting of The 86 makes it a popular spot for students to fulfill their caffeine fix amidst a flurry of schoolwork and study sessions. Ample seating is provided throughout the building and their cozy outdoor patio, including large corner booths, small tables, and individual high-top chairs along the wall. Beneath some lush greenery and local artists' work displayed upon exposed brick walls, single-person workspaces provide outlets for plugging up your laptop and plenty of space to spread your papers before you. Between the homespun ambiance and the large variety of morning beverages to choose from (caffeinated or not), The 86 is a classic choice for students to get down to business and get their work done in an environment that's both calming and close to home.
2900 Jefferson Ave.
Highland Coffee House
Whether it's late-night homework or a quick coffee rendezvous with friends, the cozy yet eclectic atmosphere that makes up Highland Coffee House is ideal for students up at all hours of the day and night. From 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the cafe offers an incredible selection of drinks brought to you in one of their cozy corner tables or on their outdoor patio. Every inch of the place basks in the warm ambiance of dimmed lights and light music, friendly baristas catering to your cravings, and the sound of the city right outside. Students frequent the coffeehouse to take advantage of its late-night hours for getting extra homework done at the end of the day, caffeine in hand to keep the mind rolling and the eyes open. The abundance of space makes it a popular spot for students to gather for fun coffee dates or get projects completed. Regardless of what the end of the day has in store, the Highland Coffee House creates an environment to study and sit back and relax.
2839 Highland Ave.
Rohs Street Cafe
As a business proudly established within Clifton, Rohs Street Cafe has worked tirelessly to bring the community together with a welcoming and hospitable environment for any and all customers they receive. Coffee-lovers and workaholics alike can enjoy the details within the cafe's walls that bring the building to life; tables sit in the sunlight beneath immense windows, and barstools are available for seating right at the counter. The quaint space is made practical with tons of electrical outlets for all appliances, and separate rooms are sectioned off for a smaller and quieter workspace. Local art hangs on the walls, adding a splash of character to an otherwise minimalistic aesthetic, and the cafe even sells its merchandise to interested customers. Students frequent the cafe for its peacefulness and the intimate sense of family that they've managed to create within its walls, something that makes studying simple and allows work to be completed quickly.
245 W. McMillan St.