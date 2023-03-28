As the end of the spring semester at the University of Cincinnati (UC) approaches, so does graduation commencement on April 27 through April 29 – where soon-to-be UC graduates will finally don their cap and gowns.
The event is significant for graduates, friends and families alike—who will see the completion of their loved one's college degree. During such a memorable moment, taking the right photos is key to preserving the moment for years to come. Luckily, UC's Uptown campus is full of photo-ops perfect for your post-graduation poses.
Here are some traditional and untraditional spots to consider for your graduation photoshoot:
The Bearcat statue
Located just outside Fifth-Third Arena, the 13-year-old Bearcat statue is a student-favorite picture location and is perfect for a shot of your entire family or friend group. The iconic graduation photo spot was almost unavailable for spring 2023's commencement ceremony—when UC originally announced that the statue would be moved in March due to nearby construction. However, after wide-scale student feedback using petitions, the statue will remain in its spot until after graduation.
Bearcat Commons
This green space surrounding Arts and Sciences Hall is an ideal spot for a classic-looking college photo—especially with the high-reaching campus buildings in the background. The best location for a photo is at the crest of the commons, at the top of the stairs, where the diagonal sidewalks meet. With Arts and Sciences Hall in the background, you can also catch the sunset behind the building, depending on the time. Bearcat Commons also holds a few large oak trees, ideal for a natural-feeling shot.
Your college building or favorite classroom
One great way to commemorate your college experience is to grab a photo in front of the campus building or classroom where you spent most of your time—which, of course, depends on your major. But, no matter the location, if the building is integral to your academic journey, snapping a picture in front of it is a must. Also, if you're lucky enough to have your favorite professor on campus for graduation, be sure to include them in the photo for a truly memorable shot.
Nippert Stadium
Depending on your involvement in sports, Nippert Stadium could hold a special place in your college experience—especially if you witnessed the historic run in 2021 from the Bearcats football team. A great photo could come from an array of locations inside the 108-year-old stadium—whether at the 50-yard line, in the stands or overlooking the thousands of seats at the top of the stairs.
In your favorite study location or restaurant
Finding the right study location or hangout spot is essential to enjoying university life during college. Around campus, you can find students studying in various atmospheres—like libraries, coffee shops and restaurants. So, for your graduation photos, grab a flick around your favorite area at UC and help preserve your memories of day-to-day college life.
Crosley Tower
This iconic and controversial UC landmark has been in campus-wide demolition discussions—which revolve around a building named one of the ugliest college buildings by Architectural Digest. Despite your feelings about Crosley Tower, now is the perfect opportunity to take a photo in front of it before any potential decisions to remove the building from UC.
In addition to these locations across UC's campus, there are more photo opportunities to discover on commencement day. Whether you choose a traditional or untraditional spot, the memories and photos you create will be unforgettable. Learn more about the spring 2023 graduation commencement ceremony.