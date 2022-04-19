Feeling stressed over exams? Practicing mindfulness can be a powerful tool to help students fight through exam-related stress and anxiety. Practicing mindfulness can also shift your focus from difficult emotions to making you feel calmer and allowing you to view the exam as less threatening.
What is mindfulness? Mindfulness is a type of meditation that makes you focus and become aware of what you’re feeling and sensing in the moment. Mindfulness can include breathing exercises, guided imagery and other practices to relax the body and mind. Mindfulness is a quality that every human carries, but it’s something a person has to channel and here are five ways to do so.
Take a seat
Find a place where you feel comfortable being alone and can tune out distractions. Set a time limit on your phone. You can choose how many minutes you feel comfortable with, ranging from five minutes to 60 minutes. Then, find the right posture. You can sit in a chair with your feet flat or sit down crossed legged, or even kneel. Just find a position you can stay in for a long period of time. Focus on your breathing as it goes in and out. Notice when your mind wanders and bring the attention back with your breathing.
Ask yourself, “What is my intention for today?”
Going over these prompts might help you answer questions you may have about the activities you will face.
- What do I need to take better care of myself?
- How might I feel more connected and fulfilled?
- How do I feel today?
- What qualities in my mind do I want to strengthen and develop?
Go for a walk
The walk can be anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. Just taking time out of your day to go outside and walk can shift your mind to meditate. The walk can be through nature, the city or through campus. We often tend to be on autopilot, but meditation through walking takes us out of that mode. As you walk, pay attention to the falling and lifting of your feet. Focus on the movement of your legs and body.
Complete a body scan
Start by laying on your back with your legs extended and arms by your side. Focus your attention slowly on each part of your body from head to toe. Notice the sensations, emotions, or thoughts associated with each part of your body.
Doodle or Color
Set a few minutes aside to draw or color. Coloring has been proven to relax any fear you may have. It reduces the thoughts in your restless mind. Perhaps even invest in an adult coloring book.
College can be overwhelming and stressful, but it's important to take care of yourself. Mindfulness decreases stress and helps your brain function better. Now it's time for you to incorporate these steps in your weekly routine and ace this exam.