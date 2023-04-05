Tofu is a popular protein source for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters alike. Originating from Eastern Asia, tofu is versatile and can be made in many ways with many flavors.
If you’re looking to incorporate tofu into your diet or just want a new way to make it, give these three cooking methods a try.
Pan-fried lemon pepper tofu
Pan-frying tofu is a quick and easy way to crisp up your tofu.
Press the tofu to remove excess moisture.
Cut the tofu into thin squares.
Place the cut tofu, along with 2 tbsp. corn starch, soy sauce, lemon pepper seasoning, lemon juice, salt and pepper, into a bag or container and mix until combined.
Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
Arrange tofu in a pan and cook until browned before flipping.
Place cooked tofu on a plate lined with paper towels to remove excess oil.
You can use this tofu frying method with a variety of flavors, seasonings and sauces.
Air-fried tofu
If you have an air fryer, you also have a simple way of cooking tofu.
Press the tofu to remove excess moisture.
Cut the tofu any way desired — I typically do smaller cubes so there is less surface area to cook.
Place cut tofu, along with 2 tbsp. corn starch, soy sauce, olive oil and desired seasonings, into a bowl and combine. I like to use smoked paprika, salt and pepper.
Set the air fryer to 400 for 10 minutes, shaking the basket at five minutes.
Oven-baked tofu
While using an oven does take the longest of the three methods, it’s the least involved. So if you have the time to spare, oven-baked tofu is the way to go.
Press the tofu to remove excess moisture.
Grease a baking sheet with olive oil or cooking spray and preheat the oven to 400.
Cut the tofu any way desired — I like to do smaller cubes here, too.
Place the cut tofu, along with 2 tbsp. of corn starch, soy sauce and desired seasonings, in a bowl and mix to combine. I like to use garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
Place the tofu on the baking sheet; spread it out, and do not overcrowd.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, shaking the baking sheet halfway through to cook evenly.