No dessert speaks better to the aesthetic of fall than the warm and gooey sweetness of coffee cakes. The most traditional recipes can turn an ordinary September night into the feeling of being cozied up at your favorite streetside café. But how much better would it taste if you added your other favorite ingredients, such as apples, caramel or a dash of chocolate?
Here are some must-try coffee cake recipes you can bake before the season is over.
The Basic Coffee Cake
You can’t go wrong when it comes to the basics. This traditional, easy-to-make recipe is the perfect dessert to kick off the fall season.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 2 c Bisquick
- 2 tbsp sugar
- ¾ c milk
- 1 egg
Topping:
- ⅓ c brown sugar
- ⅓ c Bisquick
- ¼ c butter
- ½ tsp cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Beat two c Bisquick, sugar, milk and egg in large bowl until thoroughly combined.
- Spread batter in greased nine-inch round pan.
- To make topping, blend together brown sugar, ⅓ c Bisquick, butter and cinnamon with a fork until crumbly.
- Sprinkle topping over the batter.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes and serve warm.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
What screams fall more than caramel apples? This caramel apple coffee cake combines the best of both worlds into one delicious dessert.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 2 c flour
- 2½ tsp baking powder
- ⅓ c softened butter
- ½ c brown sugar
- ½ c sour cream
- ¼ c caramel topping
- ¼ c milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 c peeled, chopped apples
Topping:
- 1 c brown sugar
- ⅔ c flour
- 6 tbsp softened butter
- Caramel topping for drizzle
Instructions:
- Combine two c flour and baking powder in a bowl.
- In a mixing bowl, cream ⅓ c butter and ½ c brown sugar until combined.
- Gradually blend in sour cream, caramel topping and milk. Mix until smooth.
- Stir in egg and vanilla extract.
- Add dry ingredients and mix.
- Fold chopped apples into the batter.
- Spoon batter into a nine-inch round pan.
- To make topping, combine one c brown sugar and ⅔ c flour in a bowl. Add 6 tbsp softened butter and mix until crumbly.
- Sprinkle crumble topping on top of the batter.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool. Drizzle with caramel topping and serve.
Banana Chocolate Coffee Cake
Looking for something a little more refreshing? The fruitiness of this coffee cake hits perfectly against hints of java and chocolate.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 1½ c flour
- ¾ tsp baking soda
- ¾ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¾ c sugar
- ½ c softened unsalted butter
- 1 large egg
- 3 mashed bananas
- 3 tbsp buttermilk
Topping:
- 1¼ c semisweet chocolate chips
- ⅔ c brown sugar
- ½ c chopped walnuts
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Butter and flour nine-inch round pan.
- Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt into medium bowl. Set aside.
- Beat sugar, butter and egg in large bowl until fluffy. Beat in mashed bananas and buttermilk.
- Add dry ingredients and blend well.
- To make topping, stir chocolate chips, brown sugar, walnuts and cinnamon in small bowl until combined.
- Spread half of batter in baking pan. Sprinkle with half of the topping. Repeat with remaining batter and topping.
- Bake for about 45 minutes, and serve warm.